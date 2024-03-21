Market Size of North America Forklift Truck Industry Soars to $27.81 Billion by 2032 | Growing at a CAGR of 8.9%

North America Forklift Truck Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled - “The North America Forklift Truck Market.” According to the research report the market size of north america forklift truck industry is estimated to gain a revenue of $27.81 billion by 2032, having contributed to a revenue of $12.15 billion in 2022, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. The research report begins with a comprehensive overview of the North America region and provides in-depth information on the North America forklift truck sector. It offers detailed insights such as market value, growth rate, top market segments, leading market players in the North America region, and market scenario.

Furthermore, this research report provides detailed information on consumer behavior, pricing analysis & estimations, market competitiveness analysis, and pestle analysis. This research report helps organizations, investors, and stakeholders make informed decisions for continuous success.

The North America forklift truck industry includes the production, distribution, and use of forklift trucks in the region. These vehicles are vital for material handling in industries such as construction, warehouses, and logistics. The market includes services such as renting, selling, and maintaining forklift trucks, and offering technologies to enhance operational efficiency and safety. Factors such as technological advancements, regulations, economic conditions, and industry trends influence the market. The North America forklift truck sector is competitive, useful, and critical for the transportation of goods and materials in various sectors.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 :

The North America forklift truck industry has experienced significant growth due to advancements in the e-commerce sector and increased investments in infrastructure. However, safety concerns regarding forklift trucks have hampered market growth. On the contrary, the manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell forklifts and the introduction of autonomous forklift trucks are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :

The rise in e-commerce platforms has brought about a growth in demand for shifting, transporting, and lifting goods, which has fueled the expansion of the market. In addition, the increasing use of electric forklifts in diverse sectors is driving market growth. Innovations such as rapid battery charging systems, which reduce downtime and extend forklift lifespan, further contribute to this trend.

One of the major benefits of electric forklifts is that there is no need to store fuel on-site. Moreover, their lower emissions make them attractive to companies seeking environmentally friendly solutions for material handling in warehouses.

The use of electric forklifts is especially crucial in North America due to several factors, such as e-commerce, stringent emission regulations, and sustainability. For example, the regulations in Chicago encourage material handling companies to bring new ideas. Hyster Yale launched two new products due to research and development efforts. One of its products is the first counterbalanced electric forklift truck equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack in the factory. This trend has had a robust effect on the growth of the forklift industry in the North America region.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The report provides a detailed assessment of the key vendors and top market players in the competitive landscape of the North America forklift truck sector. Some of the leading companies are 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐞, 𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐮 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐀𝐆, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐊, 𝐇𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐘𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜. To maintain their dominant position in the region, these leading companies heavily invest in research and development initiatives, launching new products & facilities, and partnerships.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The North America forklift truck industry is segmented based on Power Source, End Use, Class, and Region.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞

Electric Powered

IC Engine Powered

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞

Automotive

Retail and Wholesale

Food Industry

Logistics

Others

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬

Class 5

Class 4

Class 3

Class 2

Class 1

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬)

United States

Canada

Mexico

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

What is the estimated growth rate of the North America forklift truck industry?

What are the driving factors influencing the growth of the North America forklift truck industry?

Who are the top entities operating in the North America forklift truck industry?

Which country is expected to experience significant growth in the North America forklift truck industry?

