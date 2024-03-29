Premix Cocktails Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the premix cocktails market size is predicted to reach $29.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.
The growth in the premix cocktails market is due to increasing consumer preferences for healthy drinks with low alcohol content. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest premix cocktails market share. Major players in the premix cocktails market include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, The Coca-Cola Company, Heineken NV, Diageo PLC, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
Premix Cocktails Market Segments
• By Product Type: Rum, Whiskey, Vodka, Wine, Other Product Types
• By Flavor: Fruits, Spiced, Other Flavors
• By Distribution Channel: Hyper/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers
• By Geography: The global premix cocktails market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Premix cocktails are drinks made with a base spirit like vodka or whisky combined with a soft drink. They contain a healthy amount of carbonation and are packaged forms of alcoholic beverages for direct consumption. Premixed cocktails are also known as alcopops, flavored alcoholic beverages, ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol-based beverages, pre-packaged spirits, or premixed beverages.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Premix Cocktails Market Characteristics
3. Premix Cocktails Market Trends And Strategies
4. Premix Cocktails Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Premix Cocktails Market Size And Growth
……
27. Premix Cocktails Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Premix Cocktails Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
