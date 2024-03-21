118th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting takes place in Ergneti

ERGNETI, 21 March 2024 – The 118th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) took place in Ergneti yesterday under the co-facilitation of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The EUMM and OSCE co-facilitators welcomed participants and commended their commitment to the IPRM format. They called for pragmatism to find mutually acceptable practical solutions that respond positively and effectively to the human security needs of women and men living on both sides of the administrative boundary line (ABL).

At the meeting, the co-facilitators advocated for the lifting of freedom of movement restrictions during the upcoming Orthodox Easter holiday season, while reiterating their calls for the full re-opening of crossing points for regular cross-ABL traffic. The EUMM and OSCE also called on participants to discontinue the practice of detentions and urged a humanitarian approach towards the resolution of existing detention cases.

Discussions also focused on the recent security developments at the ABL, including the installation of physical barriers, such as fences and barbed wire, as well as activities of security actors.

All participants agreed that the upcoming agricultural season necessitates continued dialogue and acknowledged the benefits of technical meetings on water irrigation issues.

As in previous IPRM meetings, the participants commended the work of the EUMM-managed Hotline, underscoring it is an essential tool to exchange information, defuse tensions and manage incidents in a timely manner.

The participants agreed to convene the next regular IPRM meeting on 16 May 2024 and to hold a technical meeting on water irrigation issues on 26 April 2024.