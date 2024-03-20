State Secretary Štucin holds political consultations in Andorra

SLOVENIA, March 20 - State Secretary Štucin and the Andorran high officials agreed that bilateral and multilateral relations between Slovenia and Andorra are based on friendship and a natural alliance between two small, mountainous countries that share European values and a number of positions on current international issues. They have committed to strengthening cooperation in the economy, tourism and other areas, as provided for in the cooperation agreement concluded between the two governments in 2014. Views were exchanged on Andorra's current negotiations for concluding an association agreement with the EU and on the opportunities offered by the internal market in the context of strengthening economic cooperation. Slovenia continues to support Andorra in its process of rapprochement and closer integration with the EU, while understanding its specificities.

During the talks, views were also exchanged on other topical European and foreign policy issues, with the Slovenian side underlining its full support for the European path of the Western Balkan countries and their accession to the EU by 2030. The interlocutors stressed the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts around the world, common concern for climate and environmental issues and a coordinated vision for the future. Mountainous countries are particularly vulnerable to climate change, which threatens their biodiversity, winter tourism and way of life in general, making them even more receptive to climate and water diplomacy, the accelerated deployment of renewable energy and the achievement of carbon neutrality, where proactive international cooperation is essential.

During the meeting, the high officials particularly pointed out that Slovenia and Andorra pursue similar objectives in their foreign policy. In international organisations, both countries are committed to effective multilateralism, world peace and the promotion and protection of human rights, especially the rights of children, women, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups.

State Secretary Štucin also met with representatives of Andorra Business, Andorra's economic development agency, and presented the Slovenian market and the advantages of investing in Slovenia.