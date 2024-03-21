Việt Nam, Netherlands work to develop Mekong Delta

VIETNAM, March 21 -

HCM CITY — As many as 300 guests, including representatives from the Vietnamese and Dutch governments, along with numerous businesses from both countries attended the “Việt Nam - Netherlands: Mekong Delta Business Forum” in HCM City on Thursday.

The forum discussed the challenges faced by the Mekong Delta and feasible solutions, as well as the cooperation between the two countries for the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta.

Trần Thanh Nam, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the Mekong Delta is a key agricultural hub of Việt Nam, contributing significantly to the nation's agricultural output.

It accounts for 56 per cent of the country's rice production, 70 per cent of its aquaculture output, and 60 per cent of the total fruit production. This region plays a crucial role in ensuring food security for the nation while also serving as a major source of exports.

However, the Mekong Delta faces issues such as climate change, environmental degradation, and market challenges.

The Mekong Delta is making efforts to develop mechanised agriculture, apply digitalisation in product tracing, and devise plans for agricultural logistics development.

In addition, he also introduced the Vietnamese Government's plan for developing 1 million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice to fulfill the United Nations commitment to reducing emissions by 2050.

Mark Harbers, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands, said that both Việt Nam and the Netherlands have similar challenges related to climate change, rising sea levels, and salinisation.

However, both countries have similar opportunities, such as good strategic location and sustainable agriculture.

He also introduced many solutions to address the issues facing the Mekong Delta.

According to experts at the event, the Vietnamese Government's master plan for the Mekong Delta is in line with Việt Nam's and the Netherlands' long-term bilateral relationship.

The Netherlands is committed to cooperating with Việt Nam and its businesses, scientific and non-governmental organisations to successfully cary out the plan.

The event also had panel discussions on three topics related to the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta, including solutions for salinisation, digitalisation and connecting the Delta.

The event had a signing ceremony where 18 agreements were signed between businesses from the two countries, with the aim of serving green growth and sustainable development.

The business forum was part of a series of activities organised by the economic and trade delegation from the Netherlands, consisting of 70 companies and organisations visiting Việt Nam. The delegation's key focus areas include water technology and management, sustainable agriculture and food cultivation, and green and smart logistics. — VNS