Việt Nam sees high growth in veggie, fruit exports in Q1

VIETNAM, March 21 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable export value is estimated to reach about US$1.25 billion in the first quarter of 2024, up 27 per cent over the same period in 2023, according to the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

The association cited preliminary statistics from the General Department of Customs, showing that in March, the fruit and vegetable exports are estimated at $433 million, an increase of nearly 4 per cent year on year.

Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable export exceeds $1 billion in the first quarter of the year for the first time. This shows great prospects for the future export growth of the fruit and vegetable industry. Its major export markets are still China, South Korea, the US, Thailand and Japan.

Association's general secretary Đặng Phúc Nguyên said this positive result is due to the contribution of off-season durian. Notably, Thailand has promoted purchasing Vietnamese durians, helping this market rise to fourth place in the list of Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable importers.

By the end of February, exports to Thailand witnessed a high growth at 125.9 per cent over the same period last year, reaching $28.6 million. That lifted the Southeast Asian country's market share from 2 per cent to nearly 4 per cent.

According to Nguyên, many Chinese tourists visiting Thailand love to eat durian. However, Thai domestic durian is only available for about four months per year, while Việt Nam has durians all year round, so they import this fruit to serve tourists.

Along with durian, Việt Nam's key fruit and vegetable exports are still dragon fruit, bananas and mangoes.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam's imports of fruits and vegetables in the first three months are estimated to reach nearly $500 million, up more than 19 per cent over year-on-year. — VNS