Petrol prices rise more than VNĐ700 per litre​

VIETNAM, March 21 - HÀ NỘI — Petrol prices were revised up by more than VNĐ700 per litre from 3pm on March 21 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail price of E5RON92 rose by VNĐ729 to VNĐ23,219 (US$0.94) per litre, while that of RON95-III increased by VNĐ741 per litre to VĐ24,284 per litre.

The prices of diesel, and kerosene went up VNĐ465, VNĐ560 to VNĐ21,014 per litre and VNĐ21,266 per litre, respectively.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund. — VNS