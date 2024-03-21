Ostin Technology Group Announces Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Through its US Subsidiary to Elevate Pintura Photo Sharing Product Upgrade and Expand Global Sales Channels

Nanjing, China, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: OST), a leading supplier of display modules and polarizers based in China, announces that Pintura.Life LLC, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary in the United States (the “US”) entered into a strategy campaign agreement with Indiegogo, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Indiegogo”) on February 26, 2024. The Company plans to launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign by the end of March 2024, aiming to raise $300,000. This campaign is set to elevate upgrade of its flagship photo-sharing product, Pintura, and to expand the Company’s global sales channels, thereby boosting brand recognition and market penetration.



The crowdfunding campaign is marking the Company’s strategic step towards entering the US market and underpinning the upgrade initiative for the Pintura product line. Pintura.Life LLC currently serves as a vibrant platform to introduce Pintura to a broader market, and the Company is expected to spark interest among consumers and investors while evaluating the product's market appeal. Furthermore, the funds to be raised are earmarked for the research and development efforts focused on software upgrade and functionality improvements for the Pintura product.

Pintura is more than a digital frame but a canvas that goes with a sleek new design with rounded corners. One standout feature is that unlike a conventional single-screen display, Pintura employs a combination of multiple screens, seamlessly integrating with a cloud-based photo album that enables users to easily curate their favorite photos and blends seamlessly into any living space.

"We are eager to embark on this crowdfunding journey to elevate our Pintura photo-sharing product to new heights," said Mr. Tao Ling, CEO of Chairman and CEO of the Company. "With its cutting-edge multi-functional canvas, customizable frames, and smooth integration into any living environment, Pintura empowers users to narrate their life's story in an elegant and personalized way. Through the Indiegogo campaign, we invite backers to join us in bringing this transformative product to the market and expanding its global presence."

Backers on Indiegogo will have the exclusive opportunity to contribute to the project and gain access to enticing rewards and early-bird privileges. These include early-bird privilege that is available to users who have paid a $1 reservation, allowing them to purchase the product at any time while enjoying the lowest price. Another option is for individuals who provide their email information, enabling the Company to send them a notification as soon as the product is launched for sale. Those who prioritize early purchases will receive the highest discount, but please note that quantities are limited. For additional product details and to join the pre-order campaign for exclusive discounts, please visit www.pinturalife.com.

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

For more information, please visit http://www.austinelec.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

