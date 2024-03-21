Netcoins Canada announces the launch of Solana (SOL) and Cosmos (ATOM) Staking

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is pleased to report that Netcoins will be expanding its staking services in Canada with the launch of Solana and ATOM on April 2nd.



Netcoins has leveraged its partnership with BitGo Trust Company to enable customers to stake their assets directly from segregated cold storage wallets on the Netcoins mobile app . With the launch of Solana ( SOL ) & Cosmos ( ATOM ) staking, Netcoins customers now have an opportunity to earn yield on their crypto holdings. This service is available to individual, corporate and institutional clients, ensuring that all our customers can benefit from the growing trend of earning through Proof of Stake blockchains.

According to Stakingrewards.com the global staking market cap is over $335bn with over $5.8bn in rewards issued per year.

“We believe that the continued expansion of our staking services represents a significant step towards the future of cryptocurrency investment, offering a compelling way for our users to put their crypto assets to work while simultaneously increasing revenue and AUM for Netcoins,” said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews. “This is another great step for our Staking program as we are adding the ability for Netcoins users to grow their holdings through Proof of Stake, and attract new customers to the platform to do the same.”

For any Corporations or Investors that are looking to build their Staking portfolios with the support of Netcoins OTC Trading Desk , they can reach out to our team directly through our website.

About Solana (SOL)

The Solana blockchain is a high-performance cryptocurrency platform renowned for its exceptional speed and efficiency in processing transactions. Utilising a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of History (PoH) in conjunction with Proof of Stake (PoS), Solana achieves unparalleled throughput, capable of handling thousands of transactions per second (TPS) with minimal fees. This innovative approach allows for scalability that addresses many of the bottlenecks faced by earlier blockchain technologies. Launched in March 2020 by Solana Labs, the platform supports a wide array of decentralized applications (dApps), including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, making it a competitive player in the blockchain ecosystem. Its native cryptocurrency, SOL, serves as the fuel for transactions and smart contract execution on the network, playing a vital role in maintaining the blockchain's security and operability.

About Cosmos (ATOM)

The Cosmos blockchain, often referred to as the "Internet of Blockchains," is a groundbreaking network designed to facilitate interoperability and scalability among various blockchains. Launched in March 2019, Cosmos stands out with its unique consensus algorithm, Tendermint Core, which enables high-speed transaction processing and a robust security framework. At its core, Cosmos aims to solve the pressing issues of scalability and interoperability that have hampered the growth of blockchain technologies. The network's native token, ATOM, plays a crucial role in maintaining the network's security through staking and governance. Cosmos's vision of creating an interconnected blockchain ecosystem has garnered significant attention, positioning it as a pivotal player in the future development of the blockchain landscape.

What is Staking?

Staking is the process of holding onto or "staking" a certain amount of cryptocurrency to participate in transaction validation. This occurs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network, often considered a less resource-intensive alternative to mining in proof-of-work networks. By staking, individuals can earn rewards in the form of newly minted coins and help to secure the network. The key and simple takeaway for crypto investors is that staking is a means of earning rewards for holding onto cryptocurrencies.

Staking at Netcoins

Staking with Netcoins will be just as easy as using the rest of the platform. If a qualified customer holds an eligible staking crypto asset, they can begin staking safely and transparently. By staking with Netcoins, customers can earn a return from their cryptocurrency holdings while supporting the security of the network. Reach out to the Netcoins team to learn more.

The key and simple takeaway for Netcoins' 220,000 registered customers is that staking is a means of earning rewards for holding onto your cryptocurrencies.

If you are new to Netcoins, you can start staking your funds in a few simple steps:

Create a Netcoins account. Download the mobile app and deposit your crypto or fiat holdings (you can buy crypto easily using market or limit orders right on the platform). Navigate to the “Staking” tab of the mobile app. Select a crypto asset offered through our staking service that you would like to stake. Enter the amount you would like to stake and confirm the details of your request. Keep your crypto staked to earn rewards, or easily stop staking whenever you want to transfer or trade your funds.



On behalf of the Board



Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

778.819.3890



About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 40 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and through its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company’s products and services, the expected adoption and growth of cryptocurrency and the Company’s products and services, adding additional cryptocurrency to the Staking program, the expected benefits and outcomes of Staking, the development and completion of products and services, the launch of products and services, events, plans, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company’s ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG’s business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, BIGG’s past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company’s products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.