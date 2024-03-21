Data Storage Corporation Selected by Leading U.S. Insurance Company for Cloud Migration, Hosting and Managed Services

MELVILLE, N.Y, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced its CloudFirst Solutions subsidiary has been selected by one of the largest United States insurance companies to migrate their data center to the cloud for one of the customer’s divisions. In addition to the cloud migration, Data Storage Corporation will provide hosting and managed services, including the implementation of a comprehensive suite of advanced security solutions, ensuring the highest standards of data protection and compliance.



After an extensive evaluation of various providers, the insurance company selected CloudFirst Solutions for this important project. The decision was influenced by the Company’s highly reliable data circuits and its track record of providing data management and cloud services to Fortune 500 and leading financial services companies.

“We are honored to have been chosen by one of the largest insurance providers for this critical cloud migration project, as well as the opportunity to provide ongoing hosting and support services that will offer a steady stream of high-margin, recurring revenue,” said Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage. “This collaboration not only highlights our expertise in cloud services and security but also marks the beginning of a promising relationship. We are confident that our solutions will deliver exceptional results and pave the way for expanding our partnership across additional divisions and geographies in the future.”

Hal Schwartz, President of the Company’s CloudFirst Solutions subsidiary, further noted, “This new contract serves as a testament to our ability to meet the complex needs of leading enterprises and our dedication to advancing technology that supports our clients' growth and success. Our selection illustrates the value of our offering, as well as the importance of robust security measures in today’s increasingly digital and risk-prone business environment.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) provides cloud infrastructure, disaster-recovery, cyber security, managed services, as well as voice & dedicated internet access. The Company’s technical assets and personnel operate throughout the United States and Canada providing support to a broad range of domestic and global clients, including Fortune 500 companies, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare. The Company focuses on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud infrastructure, cyber security and business continuity marketplace. Data Storage is an established and emerging growth leader in these markets. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on X (@DataStorageCorp).

