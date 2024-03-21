Submit Release
Dave to Participate in the FT Partners Equity Research Weekly Forum on March 22nd

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming virtual FT Partners Equity Research Weekly Forum being held on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The team will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET followed by a question-and-answer period. To request details to view the live event, please email FT Partners at equityresearchsales@ftpartners.com or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Kira Sarkisian
press@dave.com


Primary Logo

