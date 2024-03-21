Submit Release
LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion to Webcast LD Micro Investor Conference Presentation Tuesday, April 9th at 9:00am ET

NEW YORK and MANITOWOC, Wis., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging station, and maintenance service solutions, announced it will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference at the Sofitel New York Hotel, on Tuesday, April 9th at 9:00 a.m. ET. Orion’s management will also be available throughout the day for in-person investor meetings.

Orion’s presentation is open to all investors via an online webcast available here. CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will provide an overview of Orion’s business lines, value proposition, competitive position, cross-selling opportunities and growth outlook, followed by a Q&A session. Contact Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and to schedule a meeting with Orion management.

Orion Presentation Online Access
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9th at 9:00am ET
URL: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/
   

About LD Micro
LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. Visit www.ldmicro.com or www.freedomusmkts.com for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @OESX_IR

Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFO 
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
pbrodin@oesx.com
 William Jones; David Collins
Catalyst IR
(212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com


Primary Logo

