Coveo to Showcase the Significant Impact of AI and GenAI to Improve Digital Experiences at 10th Edition of Relevance 360° Virtual Event

AI Futurist Zack Kass, former Head of GTM for OpenAI; Rowan Curran, Forrester Senior Analyst; and senior executives from SAP and Xero will join Coveo Executives to talk about how AI Search and Generative Answering at every point of experience is a total ‘gain’ changer for enterprises

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leading provider of enterprise AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences at scale with AI search, AI recommendations, GenAI answering and unified relevance, announced the speakers for the 10th edition of Coveo Relevance 360° on March 27, 2024, at 11:00AM ET for a virtual 60-minute AI Strategy event.

“Over the last year, Coveo has moved beyond the hype of GenAI to activation. Our generative answering solution is now in-market, actively delivering results for our customers,” said Sheila Morin, Chief Marketing Officer at Coveo. “At Relevance 360°, participants will have exclusive access to AI thought leaders and will hear why “relevance-augmented” search matters more than ever before. Attendees will learn how they can make it work for them and how enterprises are seeing tangible ROI in as little as six weeks with Coveo AI Search and Generative Answering.”

Many amazing speakers will join Louis Tetu, CEO and Chairman, and Laurent Simoneau, President, CTO and co-founder of Coveo:

Zack Kass, AI Futurist, Former Head of GTM at OpenAI

Rowan Curran, Senior Analyst – AI, ML & Data Science at Forrester

Nigel Piper, Executive General Manager – Customer at Xero

Suzanne Krpata, Global Vice President and Head of Customer Experience COE – SAP CX

Attendees will witness a live demonstration from Laurent Simoneau, Coveo’s President and CTO, showcasing groundbreaking first-to-market innovations and established product offerings that have resulted in significant impacts on customer results. Mr. Simoneau will demonstrate how Coveo Relevance Generative Answering is completely reinventing how we search, provide answers, recommendations, advice and have conversations. It’s a transformative approach reshaping how enterprises engage with their users across every touchpoint.

“Wait-and-see is not an option with Generative AI,” said AI Futurist and former head of GTM at OpenAI, Zack Kass. "Expectations have changed, and companies who adopt AI create experiences that make them brands of choice. The time is now. I’m excited to speak at Coveo Relevance 360° and help organizations kickstart their strategy to win big.”

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 11am - 12pm ET

Interested in a deeper dive? Coveo is also hosting “New in Coveo” product sessions following Relevance 360°. Choose from four different tracks, covering commerce, customer service, workplace, and website, all tailored to help specific enterprise needs.

Customer Service - Tuesday, April 2, 11am - 12pm ET (Virtual)

Website - Thursday, April 4, 11am - 12pm ET (Virtual)

Commerce - Tuesday, April 9, 11am - 12pm ET (Virtual)

Workplace - Thursday, April 11, 11am - 12pm ET (Virtual)

About Coveo

Coveo powers the digital experiences of the world’s most innovative brands serving millions of people and billions of interactions across every digital experience. After a decade of enriching our market-leading platform with forward-thinking global enterprises, we know what it takes to gain a trusted AI-experience advantage. We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person, that experience is today’s competitive front line, a make or break for every business.

For enterprises to achieve this AI-experience advantage at scale, it is imperative to have an Enterprise Spinal and composable ability to deliver AI search and generative experiences at each customer and employee interaction.

Our single SaaS platform and robust suite of AI & GenAI models are designed to transform the total experience from CX to EX across websites, ecommerce, service, and workplace. Powering individualized, trusted, and connected experiences across every interaction to delight customers and augment employees and drive superior business outcomes. Our platform is certified ISO 27001, HIPAA compliant, SOC2 compliant, and 99.999% SLA resilient. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAP® Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

