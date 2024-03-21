Rose Hill Partners with University of Guelph for Groundbreaking Study to Advance Research for the Potential Benefits of Psilocybin Mushrooms to Address Autism in the Adolescent Brain

World’s first legal exporters of psilocybin solidifies partnership with acclaimed university in Canada for preclinical studies

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill (or the “Company”), a premium psilocybin cultivator and supplier in Jamaica, announced today a strategic research partnership with the esteemed University of Guelph. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities as they embark on a pioneering exploration of the potential benefits of psilocybin to address autism in the adolescent brain, the first-of-its-kind partnership in this space.



The collaborative preclinical research will focus on exploring and standardizing the chemical diversity of Rose Hill’s psilocybin mushrooms, legally imported from Jamaica to Canada for the work. Additionally, utilizing a rodent model, the study will investigate their potential application in Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).

“This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to propel crucial research on the transformative potential of psilocybin, seeking breakthroughs in treating conditions that still lack efficient solutions,” said Domenic Suppa, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Rose Hill. “Our exploration of psilocybin's clinical applications for adolescents with ASD highlights our dedication to supplying reliable and potent mushrooms for both research endeavors and therapeutic innovations."

The initial research, performed by Dr. Max Jones, Associate Professor of Plant Agriculture at the University of Guelph, will be dedicated to delving into the intricacies of Rose Hill's psilocybin mushrooms, with a primary emphasis on both exploring and standardizing their chemical diversity. Psilocybin mushrooms, known for their psychoactive properties, have long captivated the scientific community's interest due to their potential therapeutic applications and unique biochemical composition. By systematically investigating the chemical diversity within these mushrooms over the course of twelve months, the research aims to unravel the various compounds present and their potential implications. Standardization is a crucial aspect of this exploration, ensuring a consistent and reproducible understanding of the mushroom's chemical profile. This comprehensive study not only contributes to advancing the knowledge of these intriguing fungi but also lays the foundation for potential therapeutic developments and responsible usage within the field of neuropsychopharmacology.

This translational neuroscience work, led by Dr. Melissa Perreault, an Associate Professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Guelph, will then explore the application of psilocybin in the adolescent brain using a rodent model widely used to study idiopathic ASD. In these studies, her team will examine the biological effects of oral microdose psilocybin mushroom administration, utilizing brain systems functional assays and a range of behavioral paradigms such as learning and memory, anxiety, social interactions, and repetitive behavior.

Since its establishment in 2015, Rose Hill has consistently been at the forefront of research efforts and has become a key supplier of premier psilocybin biomass to esteemed research institutions globally. One of Rose Hill's notable achievements was securing Health Canada's approval for the first legal export of psilocybin from Jamaica to Canada. This certification allowed Rose Hill to provide exclusive, proprietary psilocybin biomass to a distinguished Canadian researcher and a leading provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies for eligible patients.

The University of Guelph, with its Office of Research overseeing a $187 million research enterprise across seven colleges, has chosen Rose Hill as a partner for its expertise in mushroom cultivation and a proven record in delivering high-quality psilocybin products.

"We chose to collaborate with Rose Hill due to their years of expertise in mushroom cultivation and strain development,” said Dr. Max Jones. “Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission to push the boundaries of research and explore the potential benefits of psilocybin for the adolescent brain while simultaneously aiming to minimize any adverse effects."

For more information on Rose Hill, visit https://rosehill.life/ .

About Rose Hill

Rose Hill is a leading innovator in the cultivation and supply of premium psilocybin products and biomass. Dedicated to fostering a sustainable and ethical approach to cultivation, Rose Hill sets industry norms to standards to deliver safe and top-quality products to research partners and brands. Renowned as the foremost psilocybin producer in Jamaica, Rose Hill holds the distinction of being the world's inaugural legal exporter of these transformative compounds.

