Pipette Calibrators Market is Expected to Reach $391 million | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipette Calibrators market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $286 million in 2024 and is poised to reach $391 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing R&D spends by the pharmaceutical companies, growing government investments in research activities, and data precision and accuracy being the major focus will drive the growth of this market. However, slow adoption of these pipette calibration devices in small-scale laboratories and high costs of these devices will restrain the market to a certain extent.

Pipette Calibrators Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $286 million Estimated Value by 2029 $391 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Channel Type, Method, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing genomics and proteomics research Key Market Driver Expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

Based on type, the pipette calibrators market is classified into devices and software. The devices segment dominated the market in 2022. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the growing need for devices in diverse biotechnology R&D firms and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and growing advancements in technology.

Based on the method, the pipette calibrators market is segmented into Gravimetry, Photometry and Other Methods. The Gravimetry segment accounted for the largest share of the pipette calibrators market in 2022. This segment is also estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness of the method and easy usability will drive the market growth in this segment.

Based on the application, the pipette calibrators market is segmented into research and clinical diagnostics. The research segment dominated the pipette calibrators market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to higher demand for pipette usage in the research laboratories and growing investment in drug discovery and development.

The Pipette calibrators market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World based on the regional segmentation. In 2022, the largest share is hold by North America and is expected to dominate the pipette calibrators market. Growth in the North American market is mainly attributed due to the number of ongoing clinical research projects and rise in genomics and proteomics research funding by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and by the government.

Pipette Calibrators market major players covered in the report, such as:

METTLER TOLEDO (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Advanced Instruments (US)

A&D Company

Limited (Japan)

Accuris Instruments (US)

IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland)

Avantor, Inc. (US)

Biohit Oyj (Finland)

Calibration Lab (Belgium)

BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany)

Prime Technologies (US)

BioMedical Computing Ltd. (UK)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US)

Humpage Technology Ltd. (UK)

IBR Inc. (Switzerland)

Sartorius Croatia (Croatia)

Gilson Incorporated (US)

Labtronics Inc. (Canada)

Techvolver ApS (Denmark)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the Pipette calibrators market into the following segments:

Regional Split

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Type Split

Devices

Software

Channel Type Split

Single Channel

Multi-channel

Method Split

Gravimetric

Photometric

Other Methods

Application Split

Research

Clinical Diagnostics

End-user Split

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Hospitals

Research & Academic Institutes

Key Market Stakeholders:

Senior Management

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Scientists/Technicians

Report Objectives:

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the pipette calibrators market by market by type, channel type, method, application, end user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall pipette calibrators market

To forecast the size of the pipette calibrators market in five main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Rest of the world.

To profile key players in the pipette calibrators market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions; product launches; expansions; collaborations, agreements, & partnerships; and R&D activities of the leading players in the pipette calibrators market.

To benchmark players within the pipette calibrators market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

