Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $7.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthobiologics devices and equipment market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for orthobiologics devices and equipment is anticipated to attain $7.39 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The increase in the orthobiologics devices and equipment market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of arthritis. The North America region is projected to dominate the orthobiologics devices and equipment market share. Key players in the orthobiologics devices and equipment market include BONESUPPORT AB, Sanofi SA, Medtronic PLC, Kuros Biosciences Ltd., and Stryker Corporation.

Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Segments

•By Product Type: Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cell Therapy, Plasma-Rich Protein, Viscosupplementation, Bone Morphogenetic Protein, Synthetic Orthobiologics

•By Application: Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Fracture Recovery, Maxillofacial and Dental Applications, Spinal Fusion, Trauma Repair, Reconstructive Surgery

•By End Use: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global orthobiologics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Orthro biologic devices are implants composed of cells and proteins that are naturally found in the human body and that provide accelerated healing by stimulating efficient regrowth of musculoskeletal tissues, including bones, cartilage, tendons, and ligaments.

