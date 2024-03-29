Global Plasticizers Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The plasticizers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $145.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Plasticizers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plasticizers market size is predicted to reach $145.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the plasticizers market is due to the increasing demand from the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plasticizers market share. Major players in the plasticizers market include LG Chem Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, UPC Group, Evonik Industries, Arkema S.A., INEOS Group, Eastman Chemical Company.

Plasticizers Market Segments

• By Product Type: Phthalates Plasticizers, Non-Phthalates Plasticizers

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Flooring & Wall, Film & Sheet Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, Other Applications

• Sub segments: DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, Others, DOTP, Adipates, Trimellitates, Epoxies, Benzoates

• By Geography: The global plasticizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plasticizers are chemical additives used to increase the plasticity or fluidity of a material. Plasticizers have dominant uses in rubber, resins, and plastics, especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Plasticizers Market Characteristics

3. Plasticizers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Plasticizers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Plasticizers Market Size And Growth

……

27. Plasticizers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Plasticizers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

