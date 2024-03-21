Kaltura Earns Spot on G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Design Software as a Virtual Event Platform

Kaltura was also recognized as one of the top three providers for Best Education Software

New York, NY, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud announced it has been named to G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards , for both Best Design Software as a Virtual Event Platform and Best Education Software. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Kaltura has received numerous awards from G2 over the past several years, consistently confirming its leadership and commitment to providing customers with top-rated products and customer support.

“We are excited to be recognized by G2 for our Kaltura Events product, and for Kaltura’s education software,” said Lisa Bennett, CMO at Kaltura. “We put a huge focus on using best-in-class technology to ensure we meet all of our customer’s needs, and our ability to provide a wide range of outstanding video-based digital experiences continues to be a source of pride for us at Kaltura. As virtual event programs become table stakes for organizations, we are seeing that branding and design are key parts of the demands put upon the technology, and to be recognized for our efforts reflects that we have succeeded in creating a robust platform that our customers are happy to use.”

“B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “As the world’s largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we’re proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice.”

G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology .

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands, reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Lisa Bennett Chief Marketing Officer lisa.bennett@kaltura.com