Aemetis Approved by USCIS for $200 million of EB-5 Investment in Biogas, SAF and Carbon Sequestration Projects

CUPERTINO, CA , March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products, today announced approval by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) of $200 million of EB-5 program investment for the Riverbank sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant, the dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) project, the carbon sequestration project, and energy efficiency upgrades to the Keyes ethanol plant.



The Riverbank plant was recently granted Authority to Construct (ATC) air permits and is designed to produce 78 million gallons per year of SAF for the aviation market. Aemetis has already secured more than $3 billion of contracts to supply airlines with SAF.

“This $200 million of funding provides attractive terms at a low interest rate to fund our projects, including the dairy renewable natural gas project and the sustainable aviation fuel plant to meet rapidly increasing global demand for SAF from airlines,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “This EB-5 funding, the 20-year USDA guaranteed loans, and other financings support the continued growth of the company as set forth in the Aemetis Five Year Plan,” McAfee added.

According to the determinations made by the USCIS, the Regional Center presented evidence asserting that 245 qualified investors will invest $200 million in EB-5 capital into Advanced Bioenergy II, the new commercial enterprise (NCE). The NCE will invest in Aemetis Advanced Products Keyes, the job creating entity (JCE). The JCE intends to expand the existing 65 million gallon per year Aemetis ethanol plant in Keyes, California by the engineering, permitting, construction and operation of: 1) upgrades to the ethanol plant for improved energy efficiency and increased production, including the installation of solar panels,mechanical vapor recompression, and the use of sugars from waste forest and orchard wood to replace corn sugars for biofuels production; 2) the dairy Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) system that includes dairy digesters, a gas pipeline, a central facility to convert biogas to renewable natural gas, RNG fueling stations, and an interconnection facility to the utility gas pipeline; 3) a biofuels production facility that uses the distillers oil product of the ethanol plant and other renewable oils to produce SAF and RD; and 4) a well that sequesters carbon in the form of CO2 emitted by the production processes and other CO2 emissions collected in the area.

The Project’s two primary locations are the Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes 65 million gallon per year ethanol plant and the Riverbank Industrial Complex. The USCIS found that the Aemetis projects are both located within high unemployment areas.

Eight investors have already invested $500,000 per investor (a total of $4.0 million) and 245 additional future investors have now been approved at $800,000 per investor (for an additional $196.0 million) for a total of $200 million under the EB-5 program.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California to utilize renewable hydrogen, hydroelectric power, and renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results in 2024 and future years; statements relating to the development, engineering, financing, construction, and operation of the Aemetis SAF and renewable diesel plant; and our ability to promote, develop and deploy technologies to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.





