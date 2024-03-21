Snail Games Celebrates the Launch of ARK: The Animated Series in U.S. and Canada with Themed In-Game Skins for ARK: Survival Ascended to Broaden Market Base

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or “the Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, celebrates the announcement by Paramount+ today that the first six episodes of ARK: THE ANIMATED SERIES, an all-new original series based on the hit adventure video game ARK: Survival Evolved, are available to stream now exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will debut in all other Paramount+ international markets starting Friday, April 19. Part two of the season will debut with seven new episodes at a later date.



ARK: THE ANIMATED SERIES brings to life the epic saga of Helena Walker, a 21st-century paleontologist navigating a mysterious prehistoric world. This narrative expansion is set to captivate both gamers and mainstream audiences, providing a deeper dive into the ARK lore and offering fans and newcomers alike a new way to engage with its rich, survival-centric narrative. The launch of the series is expected to further enhance the ARK universe’s market presence nationwide and globally, reinforcing the franchise’s status in both the gaming community and mainstream entertainment.

In celebration of the series’ launch, ARK: Survival Ascended will introduce Bob’s “Dear Jane” in-game content which includes four animated character skins. The dual launch aims to broaden the market reach and penetration of the ARK universe. This new content aims to bridge the gaming experience with the animated series, offering fans additional content to enhance immersion in the ARK universe. Moreover, starting April 1st, ARK Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) becomes available on Microsoft’s Game Pass, extending its reach to a wider player base.

“The launch of ARK: The Animated Series and the accompanying in-game skins mark a pivotal moment for the ARK franchise,” said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail, Inc. “Expanding the ARK experience beyond gaming into mainstream media not only boosts our game’s appeal but also establishes ARK universe as a multidimensional brand in entertainment. This strategic move is a testament to our dedication to growing and diversifying the ARK experience for both our dedicated community and newcomers. As we continue to explore new opportunities for growth and expansion for our ARK universe and other game titles, our commitment remains to providing engaging, innovative gaming experiences that exceed player expectations.”

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

