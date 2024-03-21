Brandt Expands Material Handling Footprint Across Canada With Addition of Doosan Bobcat Line

Brandt Group of Companies locations worldwide.



REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian customers looking for warehouse and material handling equipment now have access to more products, more parts, and top-tier service through Brandt. The company is building on their steadfast commitment to customers in the material handling sector by offering Doosan Bobcat material handling equipment, parts, and service at Brandt locations across Canada.

“We know that uptime is key for all our customers,” said Shaun Semple, CEO of Brandt. “Brandt is committed to ensuring our customers have the equipment they need when they need it. We do this by providing them access to the industry’s largest array of quality wholegoods, replacement parts, and support services nationwide.” In January 2024, Doosan material handling products transitioned to the Bobcat brand, while retaining their legacy of durability, reliability, and low cost of ownership. Over the past 10 years, Doosan Bobcat Material Handling has been the fastest growing forklift brand in the U.S.A., and Brandt looks forward to continuing that trajectory in the Canadian market.

With the Bobcat Material Handling brand, Brandt delivers a full range of class 1 through 5 forklifts powered by internal combustion, liquid propane, or electric drivetrains with capacities ranging from 3000 to 55,000 pounds. Previously available at Brandt locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Atlantic Canada, material handling products are now available in their Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba dealerships as well, cementing Brandt as the largest Bobcat Material Handling dealer in North America. Moving forward, Brandt will add dedicated dealerships and material handling centres of excellence with a focus on major metro markets.

Continuing their focus on customer uptime, Brandt will be expanding their rental fleet significantly to ensure customers always have access to the equipment they need. Rounding out their material handling product offering, Brandt also offers a wide range of other high-quality equipment from brands such as Clark, JLG, and Sellick, along with warehouse storage solutions and other warehouse equipment in select markets.

As customer offerings expand, the need for additional customer training also grows. Brandt is already a leader in operator training and certification in select regions in Canada. These training services will be expanding across the company’s operating regions as Brandt strives to become the premiere operator training provider in Canada.

“Brandt’s steadfast commitment to customer uptime paired with the scale of their network position them as an ideal partner to help Bobcat Material Handling expand our business in the key markets of Canada,” said Farrukh Ghani, Director of Channel Development of Bobcat Material Handling.

Using their nation-wide support infrastructure, Brandt is unique in their ability to deliver full service, support, and rebuild capabilities across its network to ensure maximum uptime for customers. With the addition of this new territory, Brandt intends to build a dedicated organization focused on warehousing, logistics, and other material handling companies and will have dedicated locations across Canada’s core markets.

About the Brandt Group of Companies



The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 6200+ employees and more than 180 locations in Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand. Brandt is one of Canada’s largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29dddc87-001a-40ea-a06e-b72b2249848d

For more information, please contact Brian Radiff at bradiff@brandt.ca.