Cerence Engages First Automaker Customers for CaLLM™, Its Pioneering Automotive Large Language Model

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced early momentum for CaLLM™ (Cerence Automotive Large Language Model), its automotive-specific LLM that serves as the foundation for Cerence’s next-generation in-car computing platform. Cerence is working with three major global automakers as the first customers for its NVIDIA technology-powered solution.



Unveiled at CES 2024, CaLLM™ brings the future of the integrated in-car experience to life. When combined with NVIDIA’s industry-leading AI frameworks and platforms, Cerence’s fine-tuned, growing automotive dataset encompassing billions of tokens, deep relationships with automakers, and extensive market presence give the company the unique ability to lead the industry in generative AI- and LLM-powered innovation in and around the car. CaLLM™ is distinctly able to provide a full, end-to-end solution supporting automotive functions, features, and requirements and is deeply customizable for automakers through training, fine-tuning, and bespoke applications.

“Working with NVIDIA, we are helping OEMs accelerate their time to market with new solutions, enabling enhanced user experiences for both existing embedded systems and new generative AI-powered domains,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence. “We are seeing strong interest from OEMs, with three major automakers already engaged as the first to leverage CaLLM™ to power their next-gen in-car experiences to meet their drivers’ demand for increasingly intelligent features and capabilities.”

“Cars of the future will be more than just modes of transportation; they’ll be intelligent companions, seamlessly blending technology and comfort to enhance driving experiences, and built for safety, inside and out,” said Norm Marks, Vice President of Automotive Industry, NVIDIA, in a recent NVIDIA blog. “NVIDIA and Cerence will continue to partner and pioneer [CaLLM™] together with several automotive OEMs this year.”

CaLLM™ serves a critical role in building the cars of the future, serving as the foundation for Cerence’s new in-car computing platform. While previous solutions required multi-step interactions to take place as distinct, separate steps, Cerence’s new platform combines all aspects of a user’s interaction into a seamless and intuitive conversational interface.

