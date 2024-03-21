CytomX Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Zhen Su to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced the appointment of Zhen Su, M.D., M.B.A., an experienced physician executive and leader in the development of oncology therapeutics, to the company’s board of directors.



“We are excited to welcome Zhen to our board,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX. “With his extensive experience and accomplishments in oncology, Zhen brings expertise that will help shape strategy across our multi-modality PROBODY® therapeutic pipeline as well as CytomX’s continued growth and leadership in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics. Zhen’s patient-focused leadership and commitment to making a meaningful difference for cancer patients strongly aligns to our vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies.”

Dr. Su is an accomplished physician executive with nearly three decades of experience leading oncology research and development and commercial organizations. Dr. Su is currently chief executive officer of Marengo Therapeutics and a member of its Board of Directors. During his tenure at Marengo, Dr. Su has led the teams progressing the company’s lead asset into clinical trials, grown its leading-edge pipeline, and brokered a $1.6 billion partnership with Ipsen.

Prior to joining Marengo, Dr. Su was senior vice president and global head of the oncology business franchise for Merck KGaA. Before that, he was the chief medical officer at EMD Serono. Dr. Su also held increasing leadership roles at Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline. Before joining the industry, he served on the faculty of Duke University Medical School, where he led early oncology clinical studies focused on mRNA-based and cell-based immunotherapy, and at University of Florida, where he was the director of the cell and gene therapy program. Dr. Su also serves on the board of directors of Karyopharm Therapeutics and as the funding chairperson for the biotech committee of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

“I am excited for the opportunity to join CytomX’s board as the company continues to advance its pipeline and work to address large oncology markets with significant unmet need. CytomX’s proprietary PROBODY® technology is a highly anticipated innovation to the field of oncology, where many potent treatment modalities are constrained by the limited therapeutic index. The CytomX current clinical stage pipeline holds tremendous promise for patients, and I look forward to collaborating with the board and the executive team to advance innovative therapies to cancer patients,” said Dr. Su.

Dr. Su received his M.D. from Technical University of Dresden in Germany and his M.B.A. from the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes CX-904, CX-2051 and CX-801. CX-904 is a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells and partnered with Amgen in a global co-development alliance. CX-2051 is a conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule, EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. CX-801 is an interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements, including those related to the future potential of partnerships or collaboration agreements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy or progress of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, including CX-2051, CX-801, and CX-904, the potential benefits or applications of CytomX’s PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX’s or its collaborative partners’ ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including the ongoing and planned clinical trials of CX-904, and the timing of the commencement of clinical trials or initial and ongoing data availability for CX-801 and CX-2051, and other development milestones. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX’s novel PROBODY® therapeutic technology; CytomX’s clinical trial product candidates are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the results of preclinical research and early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX’s clinical trials will not be successful; the possibility that current preclinical research may not result in additional product candidates; CytomX’s dependence on the success of CX-904, CX-801, and CX-2051; CytomX’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the Company’s product candidates; possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and the risk that we may incur higher costs than expected for research and development or unexpected costs and expenses. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

