NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Investor Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following April 2024 investor conferences.

LD Micro Invitational XIV
Dates: April 8-9, 2024
Location: Sofitel New York
Presentation Day and Time: April 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Presentation Location: Track 4 - Montmartre
Webcast: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Dates: April 16-17, 2024
Location: The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida
Panel Day and Time: Tuesday, April 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Panel: The Cost of Capital and Timing Strategies, moderated by Anthony Coniglio, CEO, Newlake Capital
Panel Location: Stage 2
Webcast: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference/

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your representatives at LD Micro, Benzinga, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@KCSA.com
PH: (570) 209-2947


Primary Logo

