SK Life Science Labs to Present Four Preclinical Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK Life Science Labs, a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd., a global biotech focused on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) and cancer, today announced that four abstracts with preclinical data were accepted as poster presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held next month in San Diego.

“The data SK Life Science Labs is presenting at AACR showcase the advances we are making on our molecular glue and heterobifunctional degrader pipeline,” said Zhihua Sui, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer, SK Life Science Labs. “We are looking forward to attending this year’s meeting equipped with new data that show the potential of our advanced preclinical programs. We are also looking forward to sharing important updates soon on SK Life Science Labs’ discovery efforts enabled by our proprietary MOPED™ molecular glue and targeted protein degradation platforms.”

AACR Poster Presentations Details:

Monday, April 8

I. Title: The selective IKZF2 molecular glue degrader, PVTX-405, counters Treg immune suppression, shows significant tumor growth delay as single agent and synergistic response with immune checkpoint therapies (ICTs) Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints and Inhibitory Molecules 2

Session Time: 1:30 - 5:00 PM local time

Location: Poster Section 4

Poster Board Number: 10

Published Abstract Number: 2656

Tuesday, April 9

II. Title: Discovery of oral SMARCA2 degraders for the treatment of SMARCA4 mutant tumors Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Targeted Protein Degraders

Session Time: 1:30 - 5:00 PM local time

Location: Poster Section 30

Poster Board Number: 10

Published Abstract Number: 6051 III. Title: Discovery and characterization of PVTX-321, an estrogen receptor heterobifunctional degrader Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Targeted Protein Degraders

Session Time: 1:30 - 5:00 PM local time

Location: Poster Section 30

Poster Board Number: 6

Published Abstract Number: 6047 IV. Title: Discovery and characterization of a p300-selective degrader with potent anti-tumor activity in CBP mutant cancers Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Targeted Protein Degraders

Session Time: 1:30 - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 30

Poster Board Number: 2

Published Abstract Number: 6043

SK Life Science Labs is a discovery and development company with a precision medicine approach for oncology and immunology. The company's goal is to impact human health by breaking through the limits of targeted protein degradation (TPD) and expanding access to disease targets. For more information about SK Life Science Labs and to review these and other scientific presentations, please visit our website at www.sklslabs.com/news-media.

About SK Life Science Labs

SK Life Science Labs (formerly Proteovant Therapeutics) exploits the ubiquitin-protease system (UPS) to discover and develop transformative medicines for the treatment of patients with life-altering diseases. Protein degradation harnesses the human body’s innate cellular machinery by way of the UPS to identify and mark disease-causing proteins for destruction. This promising approach provides the opportunity to target proteins of interest, many of which were previously considered undruggable. SK Life Science Labs integrates its AI-enabled target ID platform, degrader drug-hunting expertise, and MOPED™ molecular glue screening platform to advance novel protein degraders. As of August 11, 2023, SK Life Science Labs is part of SK Biopharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.sklslabs.com.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

SK Biopharmaceuticals is a global biotech company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments to help people living with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and change the future of cancer care. Together with its U.S. subsidiary, SK Life Science, Inc., SK Biopharmaceuticals has a pipeline of eight compounds in development. Both companies are part of SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Korea and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. For more information, please visit www.skbp.com/eng.

SK Biopharmaceuticals’ parent company SK Inc. continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information, please visit www.sk-inc.om/en.

