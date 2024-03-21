Vestaron Granted Registration of BASIN™ Bioinsecticide Active Ingredient in Mexico

A second novel mode of action with international approval for US agtech company

Durham, North Carolina, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestaron Corporation, a leading provider of environmentally-friendly agricultural crop protection solutions, is proud to announce that COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risk) has granted registration of the active ingredient of BASIN insecticide in Mexico. This significant achievement comes just two weeks after the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted unconditional registration for BASIN insecticide in the United States.

BASIN insecticide, the second peptide-based active ingredient derived from modified spider venom by Vestaron’s world-class R&D team, is a breakthrough product designed to effectively control target insect pests while being gentle on pollinators, workers, beneficials, and local biodiversity. BASIN has a 4-hour re-entry interval, 0-day PHI, and MRL exemption for ultimate marketing flexibility. BASIN provides growers with a powerful new tool that delivers targeted and effective pest control while re-powering their approach to resistance management and reducing reliance on synthetic chemicals.

With the approval of this active ingredient, Vestaron anticipates a commercial launch of BASIN in or before 2025. “This milestone marks a moment of great pride and accomplishment for Vestaron,” said Juan Estupinan, Interim CEO and President of Vestaron Corporation. “The registration of BASIN insecticide by COFEPRIS underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that benefit both farmers and the environment.”

The approval of BASIN insecticide in Mexico represents Vestaron Corporation's second active ingredient to receive full regulatory approval outside of the United States. This regulatory milestone signifies the company's dedication to expanding its global presence and delivering sustainable agricultural solutions to farmers worldwide.

For more information about Vestaron Corporation and BASIN insecticide, please visit: www.vestaron.com.

-30-

About Vestaron Corporation



Vestaron is leading a global revolution in crop protection by creating novel, effective, and sustainable solutions our customers need to meet the growing challenges of modern agriculture. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Durham, NC (USA), we are producing a pipeline of powerful insecticides with new modes of action based on peptides modified from the venom of spiders and other venomous animals. Naturally soft on pollinators, beneficials, and local biodiversity, our innovations have earned recognition from the Crop Science Awards and the EPA’s Green Chemistry Challenge. In 2024, we became the first agriculture and food company inducted into the Global CleanTech 100 Hall of Fame. Vestaron: Unconventional, by nature.SM

