$62.4+ Bn Life Science IT Market to Grow at 11% CAGR Globally, by 2032

life science IT solutions play a pivotal role in managing massive datasets generated through genomics, proteomics, and other high-throughput technologies.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life science IT solutions include a broad range of technological applications designed to enhance and streamline various aspects of research, development, and healthcare in the life sciences industry. Life science IT solutions leverage information technology to facilitate data management, analysis, and collaboration, ultimately advancing scientific discovery and improving patient outcomes. In research and development, life science IT solutions play a pivotal role in managing massive datasets generated through genomics, proteomics, and other high-throughput technologies.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2024–2033." 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐓 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $21.3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $62.5 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2033, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 11% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2033.

The North America segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the market revenue. This is attributed to the strong presence of key players in the region and high adoption of the life science analytics software by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the Asia-Pacific region and favorable government initiatives to support innovation in the information technology sector.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Qiagen NV.

3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

4. Oracle Corporation

5. Revvity, Inc.

6. Clario

7. Ibm Corporation

8. Dnanexus, Inc.

9. Genedata AG

10. Illumina, Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Life Science IT Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaboration, product launch, agreement, partnership and strategic alliance to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

