Plant-Based-Meat Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The plant-based-meat market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plant-based-meat market size is predicted to reach $17.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

The growth in the plant-based-meat market is due to the growth of the food and beverage service industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plant-based-meat market share. Major players in the plant-based-meat market include Abbots Laboratories Inc., Kraft Heinz Company Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Morningstar Farms Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat Inc.

Plant-Based-Meat Market Segments

• By Product Type: Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips, Nuggets, Meatballs, Other Product Types

• By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Other Sources

• By Distribution Channel: Grocery Stores, Food & Drinks Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Restaurants, Online Stores

• By Geography: The global plant-based-meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plant-based meat is meat that is prepared from plants and is similar to conventional meat in appearance and taste. The plant-based meat is produced using ingredients such as wheat gluten, lentils, yuba, tofu, soybeans, and a variety of nuts.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Plant-Based-Meat Market Characteristics

3. Plant-Based-Meat Market Trends And Strategies

4. Plant-Based-Meat Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Plant-Based-Meat Market Size And Growth

……

27. Plant-Based-Meat Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Plant-Based-Meat Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

