Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The pharmaceutical API manufacturing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $279.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical API manufacturing market's expansion is projected in The Business Research Company’s “Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024. It covers all aspects of the market. According to TBRC’s forecast, the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market size is expected to hit $279.03 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The pharmaceutical API manufacturing market's expansion is attributed to the increasing aging population. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market share. Major players in the pharmaceutical API manufacturing market include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, BASF SE.

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market Segments
• By Therapy Area: Cardiovascular Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Oncology, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Other Therapeutics Uses
• By API Type: Chemical API, Biological API
• By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs
• By Geography: The global pharmaceutical API manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing refers to the production of the active substances that give a pharmaceutical medicine its desired impact on the body to treat a condition. Chemical components must be processed in order to make APIs. A biological drug's active component is referred to as a bulk process intermediate.

The Business Research Company

