CTO Realty Growth Announces Acquisition of 318,000 Square Foot Retail Power Center in Orlando, Florida for $68.7 Million

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the acquisition of Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center, a 318,000 square foot multi-tenant retail power center in the Sanford submarket of Orlando, Florida (the “Property”) for a purchase price of $68.7 million. The purchase price represents a going-in cap rate within the range of the Company’s current guidance for initial cash yields.



"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center, a premier retail destination near our headquarters in Orlando, Florida," said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. "This dominant, Target shadow-anchored center allows us to increase our exposure to the high-growth Orlando market and existing top tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, TJX Companies, and Burlington. Seminole Towne Center provides a stable income stream and growth potential, and due to its prime location and strong community ties, we see attractive potential upside from below-market rents. We believe we acquired the property below replacement cost and this acquisition aligns with our commitment to expanding our footprint in high-quality, dynamic markets and underscores our dedication to delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Seminole Towne Center is situated on 41 acres along I-4 and SR 417, just over 20 miles north of downtown Olando, Florida. The Property is 98% occupied and is anchored by Burlington, Marshalls, World Market, Petco, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, and Five Below. The Property enhances our presence in the Orlando Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), a top-ranked market as identified by The Urban Land Institute, and benefits from a three-mile population of more than 60,000 and average household incomes of approximately $118,000. With this acquisition, Orlando is now our fourth largest market.

The Company purchased the Property through a 1031 like-kind exchange using $24.1 million of restricted cash generated from the Company’s previously completed property dispositions, as well as available cash and draws from the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility. A portion of the acquisition was structured as a reverse like-kind exchange in anticipation of possible future income property dispositions by the Company.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

