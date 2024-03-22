Renewed Humanism - Award in Florence, celebrating Global Leadership in Climate Action with The Club of Florence

Mark Carney, Manuel Pulgar and Claudio Pedretti Claudio Pedretti, Patrizia Marin Patrizia Marin,Mark Carney Patrizia Marin, Manuel Pulgar Vidal Patrizia Marin, Marco Di Girolamo

FLORENCE, ITALY, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last March 20, 2024, Palazzo Vecchio guested The Florence Award for Renewed Humanism and Conference, orchestrated by The Club of Florence. “Embodying 'Renewed Humanism' and championing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we're shaping a more sustainable future, fostering innovation in Florence, Italy”, said Claudio Pedretti, the President of The Club of Florence.

Notably, this inaugural edition honours Mark Carney, a pivotal figure in climate finance, as the first recipient, symbolising pioneering efforts in the field. Global leaders from public and private sectors, dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality, convened, signifying a collective commitment to advancing climate action.

“Each year, we celebrate exceptional individuals whose leadership inspires and guides others. Through honouring these outstanding figures, The Club of Florence embodies its vision and establishes a remarkable standard for leadership. Join us in setting the pace for a sustainable future and

igniting transformative change”, said Claudio.

Nestled in the enchanting city of Florence, Italy, The Club of Florence stood as an emblem of international collaboration and dialogue, uniting visionary leaders from diverse backgrounds under the banner of 'Renewed Humanism.' Founded on the principles of fostering innovation and addressing global challenges, particularly in the realm of sustainability and leadership, the foundation served as a beacon of progress in an ever-evolving world.

The Club of Florence operated as a non-profit foundation, governed by a distinguished Board of Directors responsible for charting its strategic course within the parameters of its mission. Financing for the foundation's operations was sourced from private sector contributions, event sponsorships, and revenues generated from advisory services. This sustainable funding model ensured the foundation's autonomy and enabled it to pursue its objectives with integrity and transparency.

Central to The Club of Florence's endeavours was the Florence Award for Renewed Humanism, an annual gala held at the historic Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. This prestigious event recognized individuals who had made outstanding contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a special focus on climate action. Through the award ceremony and accompanying discussions, the foundation fostered collaboration and knowledge exchange among international leaders and influencers, amplifying efforts to address pressing global challenges. In addition to its awards program, The Club of Florence offered a comprehensive suite of educational initiatives aimed at empowering leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate complex issues. From senior executive training to thematic round tables, these programs provided a platform for in-depth exploration and strategic planning in areas such as corporate net zero strategies and climate finance.

Along with the award, notables speakers took the floor in Palazzo Vecchio, sharing their deep experience in the field like:

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal UNFCCC COP20 President and Former Minister of Environment of Perù;

Dario Nardella, Mayor Of Florence and Former President of Eurocities

Lucia Silva, Group Head of Sustainability and Social

Responsibility, Generali;

H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn,

Secretary-General of ASEAN;

Virginijus Sinkevičius,

Commissioner for the Environment,

Oceans and Fisheries, at the European Commission;

Edgar Morin, Philosopher and Sociologist;

Tom Soto, Founder Latimer Partners, LLC;

Bruce Johnson, Director, Corporate Finance and Treasury, Masdar;

Augusto Lopez-Claros, Executive Director and Chair of the

Global Governance Forum;

Senia Rapisarda, Managing Director, HarbourVest;

Harry Keiley, Chair of the Teachers’ Retirement Board CalSTRS;

Melania Edwards, Advisory Board Member, Club of Florence;

Nico Barito, Special Envoy of Seychelles for ASEAN;

Abdirashid Duale, Ceo of Dahabshiil.

All of them contributed to inspiring the audience.

At the helm of The Club of Florence were its esteemed Board of Directors and Advisory Board, comprising seasoned professionals and thought leaders from around the world. Their collective expertise spanned a diverse array of disciplines, including finance, economics, environmental science, and public policy. Through their guidance and stewardship, the foundation remained at the forefront of innovation and progress, driving positive change on a global scale.

The Board of Directors includes:

Marco Di Girolamo (Co-founder and Board Member)

Claudio Pedretti (Founder and President)

Demetrio Innocenti (Co-founder and Board Member)

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal (President of UNFCCC COP20 and Former Minister of Environment of Peru)

Ryan Phillips-Page (Board Member)

Jennifer Morgan (Board Member)

Advisory Board :

Joe Ingram (Chairman, Greentech Labs | Former World Bank Executive)

Stephan Kriesel (Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group)

Ralph Chami (Co-founder, Blue Green Future | Former Executive, IMF)

Juan Chang (Global Head of Operations, Permian Global)

Paulius Kuncinas (Chief Economist, Covalis Capital)

Assaf Barry Schiffman (Partner and Board Member, Mandala Capital)

Melania Edwards (Board Member)

Patrizia Marin (Board Member)

As The Club of Florence looked to the future, it remained committed to advancing sustainability and leadership on a global scale. Through continued collaboration and innovation, the foundation sought to address the most pressing challenges facing humanity, driving positive change and creating a more sustainable and equitable world for generations to come.

As President of Marco Polo Experience , I was proud to have been part of the board of The Club of Florence, contributing to its mission of global sustainability and leadership.

For more information please visit The Club of Florence and its initiatives

Click here for the Agenda.