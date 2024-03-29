Patient Handling Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The patient handling equipment market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company’s “Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2024, offering a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market forecast, the market size for patient handling equipment is anticipated to reach $26.19 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

The patient handling equipment market is driven by the expanding geriatric population. North America is projected to dominate the market share. Key players in this market include Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC, Handicare Group AB, and Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Inc.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Segments

By Product Type: Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds, Patient Transfer Equipment, Other Product Types

By Care Type: Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care, Other Care Types

By End-User: Homecare, Hospitals, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient handling equipment is an assistive device that helps home care and hospital settings for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places. They are used for specific lifting, transfer, and movement of patients.



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Patient Handling Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Patient Handling Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Patient Handling Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

