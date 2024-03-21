$3+ Bn Cold Pain Therapy Market to Grow at 5.1% CAGR, Globally, by 2032

Cold Pain Therapy Market to Reach $3 Billion By 2032, at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Cold pain therapy is a therapeutic approach that utilizes cold temperatures or ice application to alleviate pain, reduce swelling, and manage inflammation.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐎𝐓𝐂 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲, 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2023–2032.". 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.9 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2022, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2023 𝐭𝐨 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The cold pain therapy market has experienced significant growth owing to increase in the number of sports related injuries, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and rise in the number of traumatic injury cases.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2032 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09540

The OTC product segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product, the OTC product segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of cold pain therapy market revenue, owing to high adoption of OTC product such as creams and gels.

The musculoskeletal disorders segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the musculoskeletal disorders segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost two fifth of cold pain therapy market revenue. This is attributed to high prevalence of the musculoskeletal disorders and rise in geriatric population.

The retail pharmacies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost half of cold pain therapy market revenue, owing to the immediate availability of the cold pain therapy products and high sales of OTC cold pain therapy product through retail pharmacies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost half of cold pain therapy market revenue. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with favorable reimbursement scenario, increase in participation in sports related activities, well-defined regulatory framework and observation guidelines, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of key players providing cold pain therapy products. However, Asia Pacific segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, this is attributed to increase in geriatric population, increases in the incidence of road-accidents and musculoskeletal disease in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Romsons Group of Industries

2. Cardinal Health Inc

3. Sanofi

4. Breg Inc.

5. Medline Industries LP

6. Ossur

7. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Inc

8. Beiersdorf AG

9. 3M

10. ThermoTek Inc

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09540

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market