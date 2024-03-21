Embedded Computing Market expected to reach a value of US$ 36,743.56 Million by 2030 | CAGR 9.1%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global embedded computing industry size was valued at $36,743.56 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $85,685.68 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The embedded computing market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years. This is attributed to emerging technologies, falling prices of consumer electronics, industrialization, and government initiatives foster the growth of the market for Asia-Pacific. In addition, emerging markets offer low labor costs and a huge potential customer base, which attract global manufacturers. Furthermore, the IT and telecommunication industries in India are blooming, whereas the electronics market in China is expected to grow at a significant rate, which drives the growth of market in this region.

The global embedded computing industry is experiencing a robust growth phase, with widespread adoption across regions. This growth is fueled by technological advancements, declining prices of consumer electronics, and the emergence of new economies, all of which contribute to the flourishing prospects of the embedded computing market. Amidst the current business landscape, there's a notable surge in demand for innovative and high-quality embedded systems across various end-user verticals. Emerging markets, characterized by a rapid adoption of technology and improving standards of living, are witnessing a notable uptick in the utilization of embedded computing systems.

However, this growth trajectory is not without its challenges. Intense competition among regional market players and the complexities associated with hardware configurations act as significant barriers to market expansion. Despite these hurdles, the overall outlook for the embedded computing industry remains promising, driven by ongoing advancements and increasing integration of embedded technologies across diverse sectors.

As per embedded computing market forecast The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the embedded computing market due rapidly changing lifestyle and increase in adoption of advanced technologies. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 affected communities across the globe. Governments and other sector are trying their best to respond faster to the challenges posed by this pandemic. Furthermore, governments and businesses are increasingly asking employees to work from home or are shifting work to employees in less affected areas to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. However, the situation has accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) to control costs while improving the customer experience, which would provide the lucrative opportunities for embedded computing market. Hence, increase in awareness among people regarding benefits of latest technology and increase in disposable income accelerate the adoption of consumer electronics across the globe. This, in turn, is attributed to drive the embedded computing market worldwide.

Moreover, the demand for artificial intelligence is growing in areas of science, defense, research, robotics, and education. This is encouraging key players to introduce industry-specific embedded computing solutions and components to cater the increasing consumer demand in efficient and effective manner. Thus, it is driving the market growth across globe.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the embedded computing market which includes Arm Holdings Plc., Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microchip Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

According to CXOs of leading companies, advancements in technologies and increase in demand from end-user verticals across the globe accelerate the need for advanced embedded computing system. In addition, increase in adoption of connected devices and smart wearables among people drive the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of artificial intelligence is increasing at a significant rate in end user verticals due to the increase in demand for solving complex problems. The acceptance of artificial intelligence is observed in computer games, power system stabilizers, medical sciences, accounting database, and robotics.

