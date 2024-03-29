Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The passenger electric vehicles market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2024, providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for passenger electric vehicles is anticipated to attain $1,348.65 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%.

The rise in the passenger electric vehicles market is attributed to the increasing presence of charging infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the passenger electric vehicles market share. Key players in the passenger electric vehicles market include BYD Company Limited, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Stellantis N.V., Mercedes-Benz, Daimler AG, and Ford Motor Company.

Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Segments

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type: Sedan, Hatchback, SUV

By Charging Infrastructure: Normal Charging, High Power Charging

By Geography: The global passenger electric vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A passenger electric vehicle is a road motor vehicle that runs on electricity and is used to transport people and has a maximum seating capacity of nine people (including the driver).

