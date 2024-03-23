Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight, the Diabetic Macular Edema Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2032).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Diabetic Macular Edema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Macular Edema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Macular Edema market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report:

The Diabetic Macular Edema market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In March 2022, Novartis had announced the approval of the European Commission (EC) Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg. It is used for treating visual impairment which occurs due to diabetic macular edema (DME).

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the diabetic macular edema market size was found to be USD 2.9 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, in the 7MM, the total treated cases of diabetic macular edema in first-line were nearly 440K cases in 2021. As per the analysis, these cases are expected to reach 520,000 by 2032. Approximately 110K patients progressed from first-line to second-line and above and are expected to increase by 2032.

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies: Novartis, Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Adverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Oxurion, Ocuphire Pharma, YD Life Science, Unity Biotechnology, Allegro Opthalmics, Bausch Health, Clearside Biomedical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies: BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab), VABYSMO (faricimab), KSI-301, ADVM-022, GB-102, THR-149, LKA651, APX3330, YD-312, UBX1325, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), Xipere (CLS-TA), KVD001, and others

The Diabetic Macular Edema epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Diabetic Macular Edema

The Diabetic Macular Edema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Macular Edema market dynamics.

Diabetic Macular Edema Overview

Diabetic macular edema commonly develops as a consequence of diabetic retinopathy (DR), a well-known complication of diabetes. DR stands out as the most prevalent eye condition associated with diabetes, serving as the primary cause of permanent vision loss among individuals of working age in both developed and developing nations. Symptoms of diabetic macular edema typically include the appearance of dark spots resembling smudges on glasses, visual gaps, blurred vision, double vision, color fading, and heightened sensitivity to bright light or glare. Diagnosis of diabetic macular edema typically involves a clinical assessment through fundoscopy. When thickening or swelling is observed in the macular center, known as the fovea centralis, it is categorized as clinically significant central-involved macular edema (CI-CSME). Conversely, if this central region remains unaffected, it is referred to as clinically significant non-central-involved macular edema (NCI-CSME).

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology

The diabetic macular edema epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diabetic macular edema patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Macular Edema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalent Cases

Total Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Age-Specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Subgroup-specific Diagnosed Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Macular Edema market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Macular Edema market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies

BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab)

VABYSMO (faricimab)

KSI-301

ADVM-022

GB-102

THR-149

LKA651

APX3330

YD-312

UBX1325

Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib)

Xipere (CLS-TA)

KVD001

Diabetic Macular Edema Key Companies

Novartis

Roche

Kodiak Sciences

Adverum Biotechnologies

Graybug Vision

Oxurion

Ocuphire Pharma

YD Life Science

Unity Biotechnology

Allegro Opthalmics

Bausch Health

Clearside Biomedical

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

The management of diabetic macular edema involves a variety of strategies, including the use of anti-VEGF drugs, corticosteroids, and laser photocoagulation. Additionally, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in the form of eye drops are sometimes prescribed before or after cataract surgery to reduce the risk of macular edema. Currently, intravitreal anti-VEGF agents are the preferred initial treatment for DME. The three main anti-VEGF medications used are Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis. These drugs effectively inhibit the activity of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), slowing the progression of macular edema. Avastin's off-label use for neovascular AMD treatment began in May 2005 and has since expanded to include conditions such as DME, venous occlusive diseases, neovascular glaucoma, choroidal neovascularization unrelated to macular edema, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and others.

Corticosteroids are a secondary treatment option, usually administered through eye drops, implants, or sustained-release corticosteroid injections in or around the eye. They provide an alternative therapeutic approach, especially in DME patients resistant to anti-VEGF therapy. Corticosteroids not only inhibit various chemokines and inflammatory cytokines but also interact with other pro-inflammatory molecules like VEGF-A, reducing vascular permeability and preventing angiogenesis.

For severe or persistent cases, sustained-release corticosteroid implants such as Ozurdex, Retisert, and Iluvien have been approved by the US FDA.

Scope of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Companies: Novartis, Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Adverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Oxurion, Ocuphire Pharma, YD Life Science, Unity Biotechnology, Allegro Opthalmics, Bausch Health, Clearside Biomedical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies: BEOVU (RTH258; brolucizumab), VABYSMO (faricimab), KSI-301, ADVM-022, GB-102, THR-149, LKA651, APX3330, YD-312, UBX1325, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), Xipere (CLS-TA), KVD001, and others

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Macular Edema current marketed and Diabetic Macular Edema emerging therapies

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Dynamics: Diabetic Macular Edema market drivers and Diabetic Macular Edema market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

