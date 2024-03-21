Redecan Cannabis Launches New Spring Lineup

Introducing Space Age Cake Flower and Hemp’d Pre-rolls, Plus the First-of-Its-Kind 'Taster Series' Coming Soon in a Variety 10-Pack of Its Signature Redees Hemp'd Pre-Rolls

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the expansion of Redecan's product portfolio with the launch of its latest genetics featuring Space Age Cake available in whole flower and its ‘Hemp’d’ pre-roll collection. Later this Spring, Redecan will debut its new Redees Hemp’d Taster Series and additional new flower. This innovative release marks Redecan’s commitment to providing consumers with exceptional cannabis experiences.



Space Age Cake Flower and Redees Hemp’d Pre-rolls

Redecan is proud to introduce its latest strain: Space Age Cake. This resinous hybrid, derived from the Girl Scout Cookies x Snow Lotus cross, offers consumers creamy vanilla, nutty, and ammonia flavours, delivering a potent experience. Space Age Cake is available in whole flower and Redees Hemp’d pre-roll formats, further expanding Redecan’s product offerings across Canada.

The Redecan Redees Hemp’d Taster Series will allow consumers to enjoy a variety of distinct indica strains in one convenient 10-pack of straight-cut pre-rolls. Crafted with care and precision, the Redees Hemp’d Taster Series showcases the perfect combination of quality and convenience. Each pack will contain five pre-rolls of Animal RNTZ and five pre-rolls of King Sherb, delivering an exploration of diverse flavours and experiences to suit every preference.

Wrapped in sustainable, ultra-thin, unbleached hemp paper designed to embrace true to flower flavour, each 0.4g pre-roll is crafted to ensure optimal airflow and a slower burn.

Animal RNTZ (Animal Cookes x RNTZ): is a high-potency THC indica great for those looking to slow down and find ease after a long day, featuring fruity, sweet, and sour flavours.

is a high-potency THC indica great for those looking to slow down and find ease after a long day, featuring fruity, sweet, and sour flavours. King Sherb (OGKB v2.1 x Blue Sherbet) is also a high-potency THC indica great for personal time to unwind no matter the time of day, with a pungent funk and creamy diesel smoke.

Each strain is distinguished by Redecan’s patented filter tips – black for Animal RNTZ and green for King Sherb – each pre-roll is meticulously produced from hang-dried, hand-trimmed flower, and ground without the use of shake or trim, and packed into the perfectly rolled Redees Hemp’d Taster Series, ensuring a great consumption experience.

Take advantage of experiencing these new offerings from Redecan to add to your wish list. You can find Space Age Cake Flower and pre-rolls at authorized cannabis retailers in select regions and retailers across Canada, along with the Redees Hemp’d Taster Series later this Spring.

For more exciting product releases and formats from Redecan, follow @ redecancannabiscanada .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted, and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

