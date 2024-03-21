Gyre Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Rodney L. Nussbaum

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics (“Gyre”) (Nasdaq: GYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing anti-fibrotic therapeutics for a variety of chronic organ diseases, today announced the appointment of Rodney L. Nussbaum to the Company’s Board of Directors and as a member of its Audit Committee.



“Rodney has an extensive background in finance, accounting, and financial reporting with nearly four decades of experience working at global auditing and consulting firms,” said Han Ying, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Gyre Therapeutics. “He joins our Board at a pivotal time as we advance our diversified pipeline of anti-fibrotic therapies. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to help drive Gyre’s commercial growth.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Gyre Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Mr. Nussbaum. “I look forward to using my experience to support Gyre’s multi-faceted strategy of increasing sales of its commercial product in China and progressing additional product candidates through clinical development.”

Mr. Nussbaum currently serves as a Managing Executive at Atago Advisory, which provides accounting and financial reporting services to clients in the United States and the Asia Pacific Region. Prior to Atago, he was a Senior Partner with clients in Japan and the Asia Pacific Region with Ernst & Young (2004-2016) and KPMG (2002-2004), and a Partner with Arthur Andersen (1991-2002). Prior to his position as Senior Partner, Mr. Nussbaum spent over 20 years at Arthur Andersen, where he held audit and client relationship partner responsibilities for a diverse portfolio of clients ranging from start-ups to those in the Global 100 across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Mr. Nussbaum is a retired Certified Public Accountant and currently serves as an independent board member for Cullgen and Zeal Senior Living. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting from Boston University School of Management.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA, with a primary focus on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of NASH-associated fibrosis in the United States. Gyre’s development strategy for F351 in NASH is based on results obtained in mechanistic studies in a NASH rodent model and results of a chronic Hepatitis B-induced liver fibrosis Phase 2 clinical study in China which met the primary endpoints of safety and efficacy and led to Breakthrough Therapy designation by the NMPA. Gyre is also advancing a diverse pipeline in China through its indirect controlling interest in Beijing Continent Pharmaceuticals Co. (d/b/a Gyre Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.), including pirfenidone, F573, F528, and F230.

