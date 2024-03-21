POET to Demo AI Hardware Products for 800G and Beyond at OFC 2024

TORONTO and SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center, telecommunication and AI markets, today announced it will expand on its leadership role in deploying next-generation silicon photonics products when it features live demonstrations of new modules and optical engines during the 2024 Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference Exhibition to be held in San Diego, California from March 26 – 28, 2024.



The products that POET is scheduled to demonstrate include:

800G Optical Engines: An 800G 2xFR4 OSFP Module with integrated POET Optical Engines will be demonstrated to showcase the superior error free performance after transmission over 2km of single mode fiber. The module consists of two 400G silicon photonics transmitters and one integrated 800G receiver, operating on four ITU-defined CWDM wavelengths.



An 800G 2xFR4 OSFP Module with integrated POET Optical Engines will be demonstrated to showcase the superior error free performance after transmission over 2km of single mode fiber. The module consists of two 400G silicon photonics transmitters and one integrated 800G receiver, operating on four ITU-defined CWDM wavelengths. POET Starlight ™: An 8-channel packaged light source for C-Band and O-Band wavelengths for chip-to-chip AI applications and co-packaged optics for the data center market. Starlight can be integrated on a host board and connected to chips and ASICs with built-in silicon photonics. It is ready for scalable manufacturing using individually mounted lasers rather than expensive laser arrays, driving lower cost and expandability to 64 channels and above.



An 8-channel packaged light source for C-Band and O-Band wavelengths for chip-to-chip AI applications and co-packaged optics for the data center market. Starlight can be integrated on a host board and connected to chips and ASICs with built-in silicon photonics. It is ready for scalable manufacturing using individually mounted lasers rather than expensive laser arrays, driving lower cost and expandability to 64 channels and above. 200G/lane Optical Engines: OFC attendees will get a first look at POET’s groundbreaking 200G/lane transmitter and receiver engines, fundamental building blocks for enabling pluggable transceivers at 1.6T and 3.2T data rates.



OFC attendees will get a first look at POET’s groundbreaking 200G/lane transmitter and receiver engines, fundamental building blocks for enabling pluggable transceivers at 1.6T and 3.2T data rates. EML-based 100G/lane Transmit Optical Engine with integrated driver: The latest version of POET’s Infinity chiplet incorporates externally modulated lasers (EMLs) and EML drivers that offer a highly integrated transmit solution with superior performance and at a lower cost for 400G and 800G FR4 applications.



The latest version of POET’s Infinity chiplet incorporates externally modulated lasers (EMLs) and EML drivers that offer a highly integrated transmit solution with superior performance and at a lower cost for 400G and 800G FR4 applications. Pluggable transceivers from module partners: POET will showcase pluggable transceivers from module partners like Luxshare-TECH, ZKTel and Fibertop from 100G to 800G speeds that use POET’s Optical Interposer and Optical Engine technology.



“We expect the products we showcase at OFC will vault POET to the top of the conversation for AI networking leaders who need more speed, lower cost, and improved power efficiency. Those are the hallmarks of the POET Optical Interposer™ platform and why its elegant design is poised to power the age of photonics,” stated Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET’s Chairman & CEO.

The 2024 OFC Conference takes place at the San Diego Convention Center from March 26-28. Visit POET at Booth #5001 to see demonstrations.

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™ - a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient, passive integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, Pa., Shenzhen, China and Singapore.

More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.



