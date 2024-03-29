Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Repor 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the transplant diagnostics market size is predicted to reach $2.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the transplant diagnostics market is due to rising incidents of acute diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest transplant diagnostics market share. Major players in the transplant diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Becton-Dickinson and Company, Hologic Inc.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Type: Reagent & Consumables, Instrument, Software & Services

• By Transplant Type: Solid Organ, Stem Cell

• By Organ: Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas

• By Technology: Non Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay

• By End User: Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Transplant Centers, Commercial Service Providers

• By Geography: The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Transplant diagnostics are the tests conducted before relocation/ transplantation of the donor organ to the recipient patient. Histocompatibility and immunogenetics are the main topics of transplantation diagnostics in the context of organ transplantation and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Transplant Diagnostics Market Characteristics

3. Transplant Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Transplant Diagnostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Transplant Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Transplant Diagnostics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Transplant Diagnostics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

