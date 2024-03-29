Toluene Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Toluene Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the toluene market size is predicted to reach $36.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.
The growth in the toluene market is due to increasing demand for the toluene in automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest toluene market share. Major players in the toluene market include China National Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, TotalEnergies SE, BP Chemicals PLC, Valero Energy Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd.
Toluene Market Segments
• By Type: Benzene and Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, TDI (Toluene diisocyanate), Trinitrotoluene, Benzoic acid, Benzaldehyde
• By Production Process: Reformation Process, Pigs Process, Coke/Coal Process, Styrene Process
• By Application: Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products, Other Applications (TNT, Pesticides, and Fertilizers)
• By End User Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Consumer Appliances
• By Geography: The global toluene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Toluene is a colorless flammable liquid obtained from coal tar or petroleum. It is used in aviation fuel and other high-octane fuels, dyestuffs, and explosives. Toluene is also used as a solvent for gums and lacquers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Toluene Market Characteristics
3. Toluene Market Trends And Strategies
4. Toluene Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Toluene Market Size And Growth
……
27. Toluene Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Toluene Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
