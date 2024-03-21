Football Sportswear Market to Show Incredible Growth at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027, Reaching $114.4141 Billion by 2027

Football Sportswear Market

The apparel segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

In 2019, the UK was the most prominent market in Europe, and is projected to reach $7006.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Football Sportswear Market by Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The football sportswear market size was valued at $89,505 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $114,414.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Rise in consumer spending on sports and recreational activities, surge in participation in football-related events, and increase in number of sportswomen drive the growth of the global football sportswear market. However, variations in raw material prices and availability of counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in preference for sports as a career option among youth and ever-increasing popularity of football create new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the football sportswear market trends, on the basis of end user, the men segment is estimated to reach $66,376.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%. This segment has gained a major share in the global football sportswear market and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Football sportswear includes shoes, socks, track pants, shirts, and shorts, which are worn by football players and trainers. Growth in participation in football sports, interest of audience for football events, and desires to maintain a sporty look and follow latest fashion trends further drives the football sportswear market growth. Football sports apparel has gained significant traction in the global sportswear market, owing to growth in health awareness and increase in adoption of fitness activities.

On the basis of distribution channel, the brand outlets segment is estimated to reach $37,616.3 million by 2027, and at a CAGR of 5.6%. Brand outlets are owned and operated by manufacturers. In this, manufactures such as Puma, Adidas, and Nike sell their own brand products through stores. People are increasingly buying products through brand outlets, owing to benefits associated with them such as heavy discounts, cheaper prices, and product availability, which are not available through distribution channels.

Football was mainly concentrated to men segment only but now-a-days women are the emerging audience for football events. Growth in advancements in football shoes has been majorly attracting men football fans and football players. Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly II CR, Adidas F50 Adizero MiCoach, Joma Super Regate, NIKE ID- Boot Customization, ADIDAS CRAZYLIGHT, and Puma NeonLite 2.0 are some of the advanced shoes, which have gained significant traction among sportsmen. For instance, FlyWire consists of strands made from Vectran, which is thinner than human hair yet stronger than steel. These strands are placed in strategic areas to provide support and it is weightless.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific has gained considerable traction in the football sportswear market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China have gained significant popularity for football events and participation in football sports is gradually increasing.

The players operating in the football sportswear market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market and gain football sportswear market opportunities. The key players profiled in this report include Adidas AG., Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Fila Holding Corporation, Lululemon Athletica, Inc., Nike, Inc., New Balance, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Puma SE. and Under Armour, Inc.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Major football tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, Copa America, and domestic leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga significantly impact the demand for football sportswear. These events not only drive merchandise sales but also influence fashion trends and brand visibility.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬: Growth in football's popularity in regions like Asia, Africa, and North America presents significant opportunities for the sportswear industry. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased access to media have fueled demand for football apparel and equipment in these markets.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovation in fabric technology, design, and manufacturing processes is reshaping the football sportswear landscape. High-performance materials that enhance comfort, durability, and moisture-wicking properties are increasingly sought after by athletes and consumers alike.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: There's a growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing across the sportswear industry, driven by consumer awareness and regulatory pressures. Brands that prioritize eco-friendly materials, fair labor practices, and supply chain transparency are likely to gain a competitive edge.

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Partnerships between sportswear brands, football clubs, and individual players play a crucial role in driving demand. Endorsements by popular athletes and influencers help boost brand visibility and consumer trust, driving sales both online and offline.

𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and digital marketing channels has transformed how football sportswear is marketed and sold. Brands are investing in online storefronts, social media campaigns, and influencer partnerships to engage with consumers and drive sales.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Consumer preferences for personalized products are on the rise, driven by advancements in customization technology. Brands offering customization options for football jerseys, footwear, and accessories can capitalize on this trend and enhance customer loyalty.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing football sportswear market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the football sportswear industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



