IQF Vegetable Market Set to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030, | Allied Market Research Report

Allied Market Research predicts the global IQF vegetable market will hit $7.1 billion by 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience.

IQF vegetable is a type of frozen food product that is prepared by using individual quick freezing (IQF)—a technology that is used to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for a prolonged time.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “IQF Vegetable Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global IQF vegetable market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2%. from 2021 to 2030.

The Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Vegetable Market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of individually quick frozen vegetables. IQF technology involves freezing each piece of vegetable separately, which helps in preserving the texture, taste, and nutritional value of the vegetables.

The IQF vegetable market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to various factors, such as increasing demand for convenient and healthy food products, growing awareness about the benefits of frozen vegetables, and the expansion of the food processing industry. Additionally, IQF vegetables offer several advantages over traditional frozen vegetables, including better retention of nutrients, longer shelf life, and ease of portion control.

The market is segmented based on the type of vegetable, including peas, corn, broccoli, carrots, green beans, and others. Each type of vegetable undergoes the IQF process to maintain its quality during freezing and storage. Peas and corn are among the most commonly frozen vegetables due to their widespread use in various cuisines and food products.

Geographically, the IQF vegetable market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of market share, attributed to the high consumption of frozen vegetables and the presence of well-established food processing industries.

Key players in the IQF vegetable market include food processing companies, frozen food manufacturers, and distributors. These companies invest in research and development to innovate new products and improve freezing technology to meet consumer demands for high-quality frozen vegetables.

The IQF vegetable market is expected to continue growing as consumers increasingly seek convenient and healthy food options, and food manufacturers strive to meet these demands by offering a wide range of IQF vegetable products.

Form: IQF vegetables are available in different forms, including whole, diced, sliced, and pureed. Each form caters to specific culinary needs and preferences, providing versatility to consumers and food manufacturers alike.

End Use/Application: IQF vegetables are utilized in various food applications, including ready-to-eat meals, soups, sauces, salads, snacks, and side dishes. The market can be segmented based on the end-use industries that incorporate IQF vegetables into their products.

Distribution Channel: The distribution channels for IQF vegetables include supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, foodservice outlets (restaurants, cafes, and hotels), and industrial buyers (food processors and manufacturers). Understanding the distribution channels helps in strategizing marketing and distribution efforts.

Organic vs. Conventional: With the increasing demand for organic food products, the market can be segmented into organic and conventional IQF vegetables. Organic options cater to consumers seeking pesticide-free and environmentally sustainable food choices.

Packaging Type: Packaging plays a crucial role in maintaining the quality and shelf life of IQF vegetables. Different packaging types, such as bags, pouches, cartons, and bulk packaging, can be considered for segmentation based on consumer preferences and industry requirements.

Technology: Advancements in freezing technology, such as air-blast freezing, fluidized bed freezing, and cryogenic freezing, impact the quality and efficiency of IQF vegetable production. Segmenting the market based on the freezing technology used by manufacturers can provide insights into product quality and processing methods.

Consumer Demographics: Understanding the preferences and purchasing behavior of different consumer demographics, including age groups, income levels, and dietary preferences, can help tailor marketing strategies and product offerings to target specific consumer segments effectively.

IQF vegetables require adequate refrigeration and storage facilities. The rapidly increasing number of retail stores, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, primarily in developed economies like Europe and North America, has enabled easier availability of IQF vegetables, as these stores are equipped with deep refrigeration and improved storage facilities. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other high-end retail stores serve as a better distribution point for IQF vegetables.

The outbreak of coronavirus has negatively impacted the IQF vegetable industry along with all stages of the supply chain and value chain. During this COVID-19 outbreak, declarations regarding the lockdown in various countries around the world have affected the production of the food & beverage sector. This, in turn, has negatively impacted the growth of the IQF vegetable market in terms of sales and revenue generation.

