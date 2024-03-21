Correction - Agile Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, March 28, 2024

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.



Event Agile Therapeutics Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Time 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT



A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website and LinkedIn account.

Contact:

Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

mriley@agiletherapeutics.com