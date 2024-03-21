Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) Reaches $50M in Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC announces that Impact Shares, a leading provider of socially conscious ETFs, has achieved a significant milestone. The YWCA Women’s Empowerment Fund ($WOMN) has surpassed $50 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of 1/25/2024.



“The WOMN ETF is yet another way that YWCA demonstrates our commitment to gender equity and our innovative approach to realizing that ideal in America, and we are proud of our strong partnership with Impact Shares in the pursuit of a more equitable future for women. We’re excited that investors are seeing the tremendous potential to support companies that are promoting gender equity and empowering women.” — Margaret Mitchell, CEO, YWCA USA.

WOMN is designed to provide broad market exposure to U.S. Large and Mid-Cap public companies that do the most to empower women according to the YWCA and Equileap's vision of good corporate citizenship. With WOMN, investors may achieve broad equity market returns while driving social change. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Impact Shares collaborates with and donates all net advisory profits from WOMN’s ETF management fee to the YWCA. These donations provide an additional funding source for the YWCA’s corporate engagement program to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

“The YWCA Women’s Empowerment Fund, creates a unique opportunity for investors to make a meaningful impact through their investing choices. Something we at Tidal, are proud to be in partnership with.” — Claire du Plessis, Tidal Financial Group

Top holdings as of (3/19/2024) include:

Amazon.com INC (5.02%)

APPLE INC (5.16%)

META Platforms INC (4.96%)

MICROSOFT CORP (3.16%)

ELI LILLY & CO (3.05%)

SALESFORCE (2.46%)

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC (2.30%)

VISA INC- CLASS A SHARES (2.21%)

EXXON MOBIL CORP (2.12)

ADOBE INC (2.08%)

Holdings are subject to change.

About Impact Shares

We’re committed to changing the world of impact investing, one socially conscious ETF at a time. At Impact Shares, we help individuals and organizations align their values with an investable product that generates both financial and social returns. With all net profits* going directly back to trusted non-profit partners, we’re creating an impact that is both reflected in portfolios and felt in the world all around us. For more information about Impact Shares, visit impactetfs.org.

*Net Profit is the excess, if any, of Impact Shares’ Fund fees after the deduction of operating expenses and a reserve for working capital. Due to the relatively small size of the Fund, Impact Shares’ Fund fees have not yet exceeded its related operating expenses. Accordingly, Impact Shares has not yet made any charitable contributions from such fees. There can be no assurance that Impact Shares’ Fund fees will exceed operating expenses in the future.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

Carefully consider the Funds investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Impact Shares’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 844-448-3383, or by visiting www.impactetfs.org. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investment in commodities are subject to much higher volatility than more traditional investments. Narrowly focused investments and investment in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. The Fund is non-diversified.

The Morningstar Women’s Empowerment Index was created and is maintained by Morningstar, Inc. The Index cannot be invested in directly. Use of the Index by Impact Shares is through a license agreement between Impact Shares and Morningstar. Morningstar, Inc. does not sponsor, endorse, issue, sell or promote the Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF and bears no liability with respect to that ETF or any security. Morningstar is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Women’s Empowerment Index is a service mark of Morningstar, Inc.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Impact Shares Corp., the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

Shares of the Fund are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by YWCA. YWCA makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the shares of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the ability of the Fund to track the total return performance of the Underlying Index or the ability of the Underlying Index to track stock market performance. YWCA has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of shares of the Fund. YWCA is not an investment adviser.

Equileap Investment Services Support is not affiliated with Impact Shares Corp., the Investment Advisor for the fund.

