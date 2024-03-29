Community Oncology Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The community oncology services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $89.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the community oncology services market size is predicted to reach $89.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

The growth in the community oncology services market is due to the lower-cost care in community oncology centers. North America region is expected to hold the largest community oncology services market share. Major players in the community oncology services market include The US Oncology Network, OneOncology, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), The Oncology Institute.

Community Oncology Services Market Segments

•By Type: Small Community Oncology Clinics, Medium Community Oncology Clinics, Large Community Oncology Clinics

•By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancer Types

•By Therapy Type: Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Other Therapies

•By Geography: The global community oncology services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of community oncology services are small community oncology clinics, medium community oncology clinics, and large community oncology clinics. A small oncology clinic is comprised of a single oncologist, with one office and a support staff of physician extenders, nurses, pharmacists, or pharmacy technicians and other staff. The different types of cancers include breast cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, and others, and involve various therapies such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Community Oncology Services Market Characteristics

3. Community Oncology Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Community Oncology Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Community Oncology Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Community Oncology Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Community Oncology Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

