Moments with Marianne Radio Show #1 in FeedSpot's List of Best Spiritual Podcast You Must Follow in 2024!
Top Southern Californian show reaches #1 on Prestigious FeedSpot ListLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moments with Marianne Radio Show, airing on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate in the Southern California area and reaching audiences in 107 countries worldwide, proudly announces its #1 position on the prestigious FeedSpot list of the 100 Best Spiritual Podcasts You Must Follow in 2024! This remarkable accomplishment stands as a tribute to the steadfast support of the show's remarkable community, for which heartfelt gratitude is extended.
As the host of Moments with Marianne, Marianne Pestana offers a transformative hour, delving into a diverse array of topics with the best of the best. The show features esteemed guests who are luminaries in their respective fields, spanning from inspirational authors to prominent industry leaders, entrepreneurs in both business and spirituality. Each guest possesses not only extraordinary talents but also visionary insights. Marianne, herself an acclaimed leader in her own right, excels in guiding others to cultivate, realign, and flourish. Through Moments with Marianne, she curates exceptional guests and sometimes surprises her audience with special guest appearances.
Serving as a platform dedicated to nurturing inspiration and personal growth, Moments with Marianne consistently delivers outstanding content, often presenting listeners with unexpected guests and invaluable wisdom. Join the journey of exploration, you never know which moments will change your life forever.
The FeedSpot Podcasters Database distributes to marketers unprecedented access to over 250,000 active Podcasters, Bloggers, YouTubers, and Instagram Influencers spanning across 1500 niche categories. This expansive database empowers marketers to precisely target their desired audience and seamlessly connect with influencers who align with their brand's objectives.
Marianne Pestana
Marianne Pestana LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other