Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The commercial refrigeration equipment market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $70.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial refrigeration equipment market size is predicted to reach $70.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

The growth in the commercial refrigeration equipment market is due to the increasing demand for frozen & chilled products from consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest commercial refrigeration equipment market share. Major players in the commercial refrigeration equipment market include United Technologies Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segments

•By Product Type: Refrigerator & Freezer, Transportation Refrigeration, Refrigerated Display Cases, Beverage Refrigeration, Ice Cream Merchandiser, Refrigerated Vending Machine

•By Refrigerant Type: Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, Inorganics

•By Application: Hotels & Restaurants, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Bakery

•By Geography: The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The main product types of commercial refrigeration equipment are refrigerator & freezer, transportation refrigeration, refrigerated display cases, beverage refrigeration, ice cream merchandiser, and refrigerated vending machine. Beverage refrigeration refers to a refrigerated storage area intended to cool beverages using a vehicle's air conditioning system or a separate phase-cooling system. The refrigerant types are fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and inorganics. The various applications involved are hotels & restaurants, supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and bakeries.

