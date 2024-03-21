Pensionmark and Vestmark Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Shape the Future of Wealth Management

SANTA BARBARA, CA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensionmark Financial Group, a leading financial advisory firm and the financial services division of World Insurance Associates LLC, announced today a strategic partnership with Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of wealth management.

The collaboration between Pensionmark and Vestmark is a significant step forward in the financial services industry, leveraging the strengths of both organizations to create a dynamic platform designed to meet the evolving needs of advisors and clients.

“At Pensionmark, we seek to be premier partners to our advisors and take the back-office burden off their shoulders so they can focus on what they do best – serve their clients,” said Nate Garrison, chief investment officer of Pensionmark. “In order for us to onboard that burden successfully and at scale, Pensionmark partners with leading technology providers. For wealth management, we are confident we found that in Vestmark.”

“Pensionmark's extensive expertise in the retirement space and commitment to the wealth management space, combined with Vestmark's innovative technology platform VestmarkONE®, and breakthrough outsourced portfolio management solution VAST™, positions us to deliver front-line solutions to Pensionmark’s advisors,” said Vestmark Chief Executive Officer Karl Roessner. “This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to shaping the future of wealth management by empowering advisors to provide exceptional service and outcomes.”

Vestmark’s power lies in its ability to provide sophisticated portfolio management and trading solutions that prioritize personalization and tax management. VestmarkONE supports the company’s vision of providing customized investment solutions at scale and strives to set the industry standard for industry-leading managed account technology platforms used by home office teams and advisors. It is the foundation of the personalized tax-management offerings of Vestmark VAST.

With Pensionmark's extensive network of advisors and staff across the United States managing thousands of retirement plans and wealth management clients, and Vestmark's track record of supporting more than $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, the partnership seeks to offer a comprehensive suite of services to advisors and their clients.

Garrison added, “We believe Vestmark offers some of the best trading and managed account technology in the industry, and that it is the best technology on which to build our new wealth platform, World MAP. Not only does Vestmark offer a great set of solutions today, but it also has a thoughtful roadmap for the future, and we are excited to be a part of that.”

The collaboration will result in a wealth management platform powered by Vestmark, enabling advisors to access a wide range of offerings, including Separately Managed Accounts and Unified Managed Accounts, curated investment options that are managed by the advisor and more. Furthermore, the partnership will facilitate seamless asset transition services, helping advisors transition assets to the Pensionmark platform and providing ongoing tax management.

About Pensionmark, A World Company

The Pensionmark network represents hundreds of advisors and staff across the U.S. with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The Pensionmark network of retirement specialists includes defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit, wealth management, and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information, please visit www.pensionmark.com .

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC (Pensionmark) is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Pensionmark is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC (member SIPC).

About Vestmark

Headquartered in Wakefield, Mass., and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting more than $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark’s solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. To date, World has completed more than 195 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 260 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

