IVUS Catheters Market to Reach USD 990.3 Million by 2031 | InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY, NJ, US, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global IVUS Catheters Market – (By Product Type (Mechanical IVUS Catheters, Solid-State IVUS Catheters, Digital IVUS Catheters, Others), By Age (Pediatric, Adult), By Indication (Aortic Aneurysm, Blood Clots, Coronary Artery Disease, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Others), By Application (Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Intervention, Coronary Research), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers(ASCs), Diagnostic Centers, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global IVUS Catheters Market is valued at US$ 623.4 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 990.3 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

IVUS is an imaging modality that uses ultrasound waves to allow detailed examination of coronary atherosclerotic plaques to guide stent placement during percutaneous coronary intervention. Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS) Consoles help doctors visualize coronary artery images to assess their condition. The ever-increasing R&D efforts are set to drive the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market.

The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in healthcare technology and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. IVUS catheters are medical devices used during coronary angioplasty procedures to visualize the interior of blood vessels, providing detailed images that aid in diagnosis and treatment.



List of Prominent Players in the IVUS Catheters Market:

• Abbott

• ACIST Medical Systems

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook

• Cordis

• GE HealthCare

• ICU Medical, Inc.

• Infraredx, Inc. (Nipro Medical Corporation)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic

• Terumo Medical Corporation

• Other Market Players



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The primary driver propelling the IVUS (Intravascular Ultrasound) catheter market is the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. With a growing burden of conditions like coronary artery disease, there's an increasing demand for precise diagnostic and treatment tools. IVUS catheters offer high-resolution imaging, aiding in accurate disease assessment and guiding interventional procedures, thus enhancing patient outcomes. Technological advancements, such as the development of catheters with improved imaging capabilities and enhanced manoeuvrability, further fuel market growth. These factors collectively contribute to the expanding adoption of IVUS catheters in clinical practice, driving market expansion.

Challenges:

The primary limitation of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is its common use in a cardiac laboratory; it's considered an interventional method. It must be carried out by angiographies who are coached in interventional cardiology procedures. Additionally, the application of the IVUS catheter can impose added hazards. Moreover, IVUS contributes considerable added examination time and some raised hazards to the patient beyond carrying out a standard diagnostic angiographic examination.

Regional Trends:

Geographically, the North American Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market has held the greatest revenue share lately, and it is expected to dominate the market over the coming period owing to the increasing predominance of coronary artery ailment employing medical imaging techniques like cardiac imaging for diagnosis and superior health coverage in the North American region. Besides, the Asia Pacific industry is poised to grow significantly during the coming period. The rise in heart disease cases is boosting the region's IVUS catheter market dynamics. Cardiovascular disease is an ever-growing cause of mortality in India.

Recent Developments:

• In February 2023, The FDA granted Northeast Scientific Inc. authorization to reprocess the Philips IVUS Eagle Eye Platinum RX Digital catheter, which is a provider of reprocessed single-use peripheral vascular catheters. The organization informed us that the release date for the NES Reprocessed Eagle Eye Platinum RX digital IVUS catheter device will be disclosed shortly.

• In Aug 2021, Abbott made a public declaration regarding the approval of its most recent optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging platform, which is driven by the organization's novel Ultreon Software, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). By integrating augmented reality (OCT) and artificial intelligence (AI), this novel imaging software furnished medical professionals with an improved, all-encompassing perspective of coronary blood flow obstructions and flow, thereby facilitating informed judgment and identifying the most effective course of action.



Segmentation of IVUS Catheters Market-

By Product Type-

• Mechanical IVUS Catheters

• Solid-State IVUS Catheters

• Digital IVUS Catheters

• Others

By Age

• Pediatric

• Adult

By Indication -

• Aortic Aneurysm

• Blood Clots

• Coronary Artery Disease

• Deep Vein Thrombosis

• Others

By Application -

• Coronary Diagnosis

• Coronary Intervention

• Coronary Research

By End User-

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers(ASCs)

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

By Region-

